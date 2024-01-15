Odysseus: The first US mission in more than half a century successfully lands on the Moon

image Source, intuitive machines

  • Author, contract
  • Role, bbc news world

These were the words of Steve Altemus, CEO of Intuitive Machines, after the successful landing of the Odysseus lunar module.

The spacecraft, also known as the Nova-C lander, Touched our satellite on Thursday, A week after its release.

“Houston, Odysseus has found its new home,” responded Tim Crain, the company’s technology director, amid celebrations among operators in the control tower.

