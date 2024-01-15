Can’t you use your Correos prepaid card in Cuba? we explain why

Cubans report difficulties when using Correos España prepaid cards on the island.

In recent days, many Cubans have expressed their concern on social networks about the impossibility of using the Correios España prepaid Mastercard card in Cuba.

card, which gained immense popularity For all its benefits among the island’s inhabitants, this seems to present few problems.

What happened?

According to official information from Correos España, from July 17, 2024, prepaid cards issued by PFS Card Services (numbers starting with 5304 or 5115) will no longer be able to be recharged. This has created uncertainty among users who still have these types of cards.

What if I have a Corios Prepaid Card?

If you are a customer of Korios Prepaid Card issued by PFS Card Services, don’t worry, you will not lose your money. The entity says that you can make a free change to the new Corios prepaid card, which offers more advantageous financial conditions.

How can I replace my card?

To replace your card you just have to go to any post office in Spain. The process is free and completes in just a few minutes.

What benefits does the new card offer?

The new Corios Prepaid Mastercard BNEXT Card offers the following benefits:

Its single issue fee is 6 euros.

You can easily control your expenses and have access to over 37 million businesses around the world.

Online Shopping: Shop online with complete security.

You can download their app from Apple Pay and Google Pay.

What should I keep in mind when using the card abroad?

When using the card in Cuba, the conversion to euros in case of withdrawal will be applied to the country’s currency. A commission of €1.50 + 1.20% of the amount is charged for international ATM withdrawals and a commission of 2.70% on the exchange rate for transactions in currencies other than the payment account.

Memorization,

If you have a Korios Prepaid Card issued by PFS Card Services, replace it with a new card as soon as possible.

Before traveling to Cuba, check the latest updates on prepaid card use on the island.

Keep in mind the fees that may apply when using the card abroad.

You can consult all the conditions of the Correos España prepaid card in this link,