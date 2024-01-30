Cervecería Parranda changes distribution strategy after loss of batches

The company Cervecería Cubana SA, which produces Paranda beer, said it had changed its distribution strategy after the loss of several batches. They reached the market in poor condition due to poor storage.,

As mentioned, the goal of the new commercialization and marketing strategy is to ensure that the product is stored for the shortest possible time acn Ignacio Diaz FonsecaSenior Sales Specialist.

Reports from the official news agency indicate that the “new strategy” aims to allow the Parranda consumer to “get it as quickly as possible”, avoiding intermediaries and distribution circuits that hinder the production of the product due to current “climate conditions”. Can influence. In Cuba, which no one can control.”

Company Marketing Director Royal Swinkles Family Brewers and Head of E-Commerce at Parranda, Sophie JacobsSaid they have a team that trains product sellers and includes “education, tasting and partying” on beer produced in Cuba.

After living a year in Havana, Jacobs emphasized the company’s interest in consumers “learning the true taste so they will appreciate the quality of parranda”, Cuban Ron Beer created through collaboration between company and family Swinkles BrewersA Dutch company best known for the Bavaria, La Trappe and Hollandia lines.

For your part, the brewmaster jose zapatero He highlighted that quality is the main point of the product: “A modern Pilsner-type beer with 4.8 percent alcohol, golden in color and crystalline, which, in addition to malt, has soft citrus notes and light floral tones.”

“This light formula takes into account the Cuban climate,” said the expert, highlighting that before going to the market, Parranda beer passes “more than 130 quality tests.”

Nevertheless, the delivery routes implemented by the company did not prevent recent batches of product from being in poor condition due to poor storage.

According to official reports, Cuban beer produced by Ron and Royal Swinkles Family Brewers Providing personal feedback to customers who have reported problems with the product.

Cervecería Cubana SA, a mixed capital company based in the Mariel Special Development Zone (ZED), sells Paranda beer at ¥1.20 for a 500 ml bottle and ¥2.95 for a 1.5 liter bottle.

As it was said, more than 100 million dollars were invested to create the company and it will be able to produce more than one million hectoliters per year. Arnaud Van SchaikGeneral Director of Parranda Factory.

In addition to Parranda beer, the facility will also produce and market alcoholic and non-alcoholic malt base beverages as well as other refreshing beverages.