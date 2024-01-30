Popular skydiver attempts extreme jump and dies after jumping from 29th floor in Thailand





Parachutist nathy oddinson He lost his life while trying to film a dangerous jump from the 29th floor of a building. In Pattaya, Thailand.

33 year old brit They plan a big leap forward for their social networkBut the mechanism of his blue parachute failed to open.

He hit a tree and fell to the ground., His body was found next to the deployed parachute.

cameras exposed How he climbed onto the roof illegally with a partner to record it, According to the building’s security guard, this was not the first time.

Odinson ran an airline company and was fond of base jumping.

His death joins other extreme sports practitioners such as the Spanish Alex Villar, who died while jumping in the Pyrenees months earlier.

