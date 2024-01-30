Anne Hathaway left “Vanity Fair” photo shoot in support of Condé Nast employees

Crisis – Press Group, which also owns “Vogue”, announced restructuring and the dismissal of 5% of the payroll.

Anne Hathaway did not delay: as soon as one of her assistants informed her that employees of various magazines of the Condé Nast Press Group were calling a strike, she rushed out of the dressing room where she was getting her hair and makeup done. , actress of Devil Wears Prada was in the premises of Vanity Fair To attend a photo shoot tomorrow. The shooting had not yet started when he slammed the door.

“They haven’t even started taking pictures. Once Anne realized what was happening, she got up from her makeup chair and left,” a source said. Diversity,

Her team was reportedly “informed by a SAG-AFTRA employee to advise Hathaway to support the work stoppage.” Anne Hathaway has not commented on her support for the walkout.

Oscar in sight

Initiation of strike movement, involving employees the trend, Vanity Fair, to coax, gq, Architectural Digest, glamour, Self, enjoy your food And teen Vogue, coincides with the moment when the Oscar Academy announced its nominations for 2024. And this is definitely no coincidence! Like Anne Hathaway, film stars have strong close relationships with the luxury fashion and beauty press. Evening Vanity Fair Read more at (…) 20 minutes after the ceremony

