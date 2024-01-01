28-year-old football player murdered during match in Mexico tudn football

sergio jaureguiHe was shot multiple times during a friendly match at the age of 28 Cuautla, Morelosin the middle of it MexicoAfter which he lost his life.

Local press reports indicate that emergency services attended to the former United States professional footballer. Rice farmers of CuautlaBut it was impossible to save his life.

Local authorities are investigating why one of the attackers attacked Jauregui.

According to the unit’s media, the alleged killer went to watch an amateur match on a motorcycle and after firing his firearm at Jauregui who approached a bank to drink water, he immediately fled without knowing his whereabouts.

Jauregui debuted as a professional in 2010 with Aroceros from Mexico’s lower divisions, gaining leadership positions that led to him being known as the “Eternal Captain of Cuautla”.

One of his former clubs, atlético de san luis reyfired Jauregui in a publication on his social networks.

“We regret the death of our former player and captain Sergio Jauregui, who defended our team colors in the past. Tournament of Sons, Our deepest condolences to his entire family.”

“We appreciate how you defended our shield and how you left everything on the field game after game, for that reason, we will always keep you in our shield and hearts. Many thanks to the ‘Eternal Captain of Cuatla’. Rest in peace friend,” the Mexican team said.

