Chase will close these bank branches in the United States between February and March

The process of closure of major banks continues in 2024. Last year it was already possible to see the extent to which this phenomenon has affected millions of customers in the United States. Certainly, this course will be no exception.

Chase, one of the most popular, announced which branches will no longer offer services in February and March. The company is clear about this and is obliged to close the locations due to various known reasons.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in the United States produces a weekly report on this topic. Here you will get information about the closure and opening of banking centers in the country. Its officials say that companies will have to inform at least 90 days in advance.

The latest reports revealed that more than 150 Chase branches closed last year. The company announced that the consumption habits of its customers have changed. They are now more identified with online services and this has led to a significant reduction in Chase’s physical footprint in the United States.

February and March closed

Chase has already announced 12 closures between the months of February and March. These are the places and days when you will not see branches of this bank.

These Chase locations will stop serving as of February 2nd.

-240 North Washington Boulevard, Suite 100, Sarasota, Florida

-5200 Dempster Street, Skokie, Illinois

-4200 Dempster Street, Skokie, Illinois

-50 Skokie Boulevard, Wilmette, Illinois

On February 8, 2024, Chase will close a branch at 1101 West Lawrence Avenue, Chicago, Illinois.

Meanwhile, Chase plans to close its branch at 10900 21st Avenue, Milwaukee, Oregon on March 1

Chase will close these other branches on March 7.

-30730 Groesbeck Highway, Roseville, Michigan

-5060 Arlington Avenue, Riverside, California

-1319 State Road 7, North Lauderdale, Florida

These places will finally stop providing services on March 15.

-7001 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN

-3856 W. 26th Street, Chicago, Cook, Illinois

-26603 72nd Avenue NW, Suite A, Stanwood, Washington.



