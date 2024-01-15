Chicago White Sox announce lineup with Moncada and Robert

He spring training Another day of games continues in Arizona and once again Latin players, especially Cubans, appear as starters. yoan ​​moncada And louis robert jrHe will take the field with a mission to contribute offensively to his team.

The Chicago White Sox and San Diego Padres will face each other on the field on Saturday afternoon, March 9, 2024. Peoria Sports Complex This will be the place that will host this interesting commitment. between the three batting first To face commitment against the Sandigans, the Antilleans are yoan ​​moncada And louis robert jr





These teams have posted negative records in the preseason major League Baseball, specifically the Windy City franchise. Meanwhile, the Cuban references are fundamental wooden pieces overall.

Chicago announces an alliance with Moncada and Robert Jr.

Michael Soroka, will be in charge of taking the mound for the ninth visitor and will look for his first prize in the spring. Likewise, he will receive offensive support from a trio of Latin players.

The third baseman, a native of Cienfuegos, has five hits, four runs scored and two RBI in 19 plate appearances. His line average was .236, on-base percentage was .364, and slugging percentage was .368. For his part, Guantanamo to Mali, has collected 17 at-bats with three hits and stepped on the cash register on one occasion. He is hitting .176 with a .398 OPS.

Another headline of the day loy jimenezThis is the best major league chicago white sox In the fall. The Dominican has 25 at-bats with 19 hits, including one home run, four runs scored and nine RBI, keeping his batting average at .520. Without a doubt, these big league players are important parts of the team for the upcoming MLB campaign.

The Chicago White Sox’s isolation is beginning

1. Andrew Benintendi LF

2. Yoan Moncada 3B

3. Luis Robert Jr. CF

4. Eloy Jimenez DH

5. Andre Vaughan 1B

6. Gavin Sheets RF

7. Paul DeJong SS

8. Max Stacey C

9. Nikki Lopez 2B

chicago white sox Three consecutive losses accumulated in spring training. However, in the last game San Diego Padres They fell short of the win by 3×1.

