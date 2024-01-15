Chicharito Hernandez ‘connects’ with a Chivas fan

after Chivas was defeated by Cruz Azul on the court of Aztec Stadium, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez ‘Trapped’ by a red and white fan, which was very Anger For their team’s results and promotion Kings League What did the forward do?

What happened between Chivas fan and Chicharito?

through your account Instagram, hernandez balcazar He published an image to invite all his followers to watch the duel Olimpo United -Your team- and persians fcThe post in which the user @john_potrillo Used to express his feelings.

“We lost 3-0 at Azteca with the sons of Amey and you have the courage to say that, We have 3 classic chicha no chingu*s,

Chicharito responded this way

This comment was replied to of ’14’ sacred herd, Who assured him with a long text that the defeat against the celestials had hurt him too, although he had already made it clear Football Players this is a man, He hopes the entire country can understand this.

“I hope our country can understand this Before we are footballers we are humans, That we are the first to live and feel the pain of defeat. We are the first ones who always want to win and avoid any defeat. But life goes on, And this does not end any of our responsibilities. opposite of this. This makes us even more committed.

Other than this, Chicharito He assured the Rojiblancos fan that he would continue to “give everything” so that Chivas continues to add points, also asking not to think about the footballers. heroes one of two villain,