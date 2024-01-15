These are the new functions that are coming to Samsung phones – teach me about science

Technology stops at nothing and Samsung knows it. Recently, a new update is coming for its operating system, which will bring with it new tools including AI. Here we tell you more about it.

The progress that has taken place in the world of technology in the last few decades has increased rapidly. Well, we have moved from very basic technological devices to intelligent devices that are capable of supporting artificial intelligence as well.

This is the case with the most recent launches made by Samsung, as many have created a stir in the technology community for their incredible functions.

Recently, Samsung informed its community of the launch of the most recent update to its Android operating system, One UI 6.1, which is a very remarkable evolution of all the software used by Samsung on its most recent devices.

One UI 6.1 is the latest version of Samsung’s system, specifically, its recently released Samsung Galaxy S24, but, of course, it will come to other high-end devices of the brand.

Samsung has announced that this new update will work with the Android 14 operating system, so it will be compatible with its latest releases on smart devices.

What is special about this new version of the system used by Samsung is that One UI 6.1 will use Galaxy AI as a base, artificial intelligence developed by Samsung programmers specifically for the company.

Thanks to the use of Samsung’s latest technology, some of the new tools and improvements that we can find with One UI 6.1 will be:

better battery performance

This will be achieved by the use of a system that will help stop the cell phone at 85% charge while charging, to give it a longer useful life and ensure its safety.

new animations

You can customize the main menu interface with new animations added by default.

stickers

An improved function will be included with which you can create famous stickers that can be used in WhatsApp, Instagram and other applications.

Translation

This is one of the best added tools, because you can use a translator in real time that will help you understand other languages ​​during your call.

animated effects

Weather animations can be incorporated into the main menu interface for a more futuristic feel.

sound correction

The new update and new Samsung devices will bring with them a tool with which they can cancel external noise in calls, with it you can isolate your voice from all the noise around you.

Wallpaper

The creation of multimedia content by AI is one of the most common situations today. Samsung has managed to add a function with which we can create our own wallpapers with the help of artificial intelligence.

grade

The display, layout and way of categorizing notes on your Samsung smartphone will become optimal.

photography editing

In this section, the function has been added with which you can easily and quickly add photos to another project.

Likewise, an internal tool was added with which you will be able to enlarge images and photos on your cell phone beyond their measurement, in addition to being able to move them to any folder on your Samsung.

These are some of the functions and improvements that will be included in Samsung’s new update, promised for the first months of 2024 and now known to be released with its new device, the Samsung Galaxy S23.