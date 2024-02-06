Chivas with four casualties for Concacaf Champions Cup debut

Herd coach Fernando Gago decided not to call four starting players in the league for their debut against Forge in Concacaf.

Fernando GagoTechnical Director of ShivajDecided not to call up Roberto Alvarado, Víctor Guzmán, Erick Gutiérrez and Gilberto Orozco for the first leg against Forge, corresponding to the first round. Concacaf Champions CupWhich will be held next Wednesday at the home of the Canadian team.

As reported ShivajThrough a press release, Fernando Gago The decision was made to rest Roberto Alvarado, Victor Guzman, Eric Gutierrez and Gilberto Orozco to “maintain workload balance”.

Eric Gutierrez and Gilberto Orozco, along with Raul Rangel, are both players of Shivaj Who has played 450 minutes in the five days of Clausura 2024. Behind him, there is Roberto Alvarado, who has missed only two minutes in the local tournament, after coming on as a substitute on the third day of the match against Tijuana and on the fifth day to date, against Atlético de San Luis.

Fernando Gago did not call up four league starters for their debut against Forge in Concacaf due to a technical decision. imago7

The case of Captain Victor Guzmán Shivaj, it is different. ‘Pocho’, who has played 365 minutes of activity in the Clausura 2024, has started in five matches played by the team. GuadalajaraBut only two, on the first and second match days, have been on the field for 90 minutes; He has been substituted in the remaining three matches.

Shivaj will debut in Concacaf Champions Cup Without three players who have contributed to the seven goals scored by Guadalajara in the Clausura 2024. Victor Guzman has scored two goals, while Erick Gutierrez and Roberto Alvarado each added a goal and an assist.

way of Shivaj In Concacaf Champions Cup It starts this Wednesday, February 7, with the first round first leg against Forge. The series finale against the Canadian team will take place on Tuesday, February 13 at Akron Stadium.