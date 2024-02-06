List of 25 tricks to get the best prompts in ChatGPT, Bard and Copilot

Hints are essential for AI to understand what users want and make its creativity more specific. (Europa Press)

Artificial intelligence needs a human being to create content. To understand an image or text, a person must create a concrete instruction that allows this technique to understand the context and develop their idea.

Creating prompts is not a science which is impossible to understand and its operation requires more common sense than technical knowledge. The important thing when making requests to AI will always be clarity, being specific and giving as much detail as possible.

That’s why we provide a series of recommendations so that when interacting with AI we can create a prompt that suits our needs and ChatGPT, Copilot, DALL-E, Bard or any other platform provides the best possible results.

1. Get straight to the point: Brevity and clarity are important when interacting with AI. You should avoid elaborate phrases and opt for direct and simple commands.

2. Define who it’s intended for: Specify the target audience in the prompt to direct AI responses toward a specific demographic group.

3. Break down the task: Breaking complex requests into simple steps makes it easier for AI to understand and execute the task efficiently.

4. Avoid negative instructions: Instead of telling the AI ​​what not to do, We should focus on what needs to be done to get more accurate and effective results.

5. Explain clearly: Create simple and clear explanations to get understandable answers even for small audiences.

6. Motivation: Telling the AI ​​how well it did its job and how much we liked it will help encourage better and differentiated responses.

7. Give examples: Provide concrete cases to guide AI in finding information and generating more relevant responses.

8. Use sections: Structure the prompt with clear sections such as “Instructions”, “Examples” or “Questions” to facilitate the AI’s understanding and execution of the task.

9. Add “should” order: Use this keyword in capital letters to indicate mandatory requirements And ensure completion of work by AI.

10. Add the phrase “You will be punished”: Motivate the AI ​​with negative consequences to guarantee maximum effort in performing the task.

11. Respond like a human: Request natural and fluid responses to avoid mechanical responses from AI.

12. Think step by step: Ask the AI ​​to present your argument in a clear and structured way to get thoughtful and well-organized answers.

13. Be unbiased: To avoid bias in AI responses, request that they be unbiased and not based on stereotypes.

14. Give us a test: Create a challenge to get accurate answers and verify the AI’s knowledge on a specific topic.

15. Assign a role: Define a specific role for AIOrienting your reactions according to that role, like a physics teacher or a caring mother.

16. Set Limits: Specify restrictions such as maximum response length or desired format for more accurate and useful responses.

17. Repeat keywords: Use keywords to focus AI response And get relevant information on a specific topic.

18. Define sources: Specify desired sources of information to guide AI in searching for data and avoid irrelevant or unreliable information.

19. Write the beginning of the response: Indicate how we want to begin the AI’s response to achieve a specific format or proper introduction.

20. Add all necessary information: Request complete and detailed answers to get the information you need on a specific topic.

21. Correct without changing the style: Request grammar and vocabulary corrections without changing the original style of the text to maintain consistency and tone.

22. Order necessary customizations: Request customization tools, such as scripts or documents, to make changes or adjustments as needed.

23. Poetry: Request that the AI ​​maintain a consistent style or continue a specific poem to get a consistent and creative response.

24. Define sentiment: Specify the desired tone of the response, whether positive, negative, or neutral, to elicit a response consistent with preferences.

25. Language: Make clear the desired language for feedback to ensure understanding and relevance of AI-generated content.