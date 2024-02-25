Colombia vs. Brazil Live: Follow the Women’s Gold Cup live and free – International Football – Sports

Admin 1 hour ago Sports Leave a comment 59 Views

to close


to close

Colombia vs. brazil

Colombia vs. brazil

picture:

colombian football federation

Colombia vs. brazil

Angelo Marsiglia’s team could not win with the return of Linda Caicedo to the starting lineup.

The Colombian women’s team looks for its first win against Brazil this Saturday, On the second date of Group B of the W Gold Cup in San Diego (United States).

Linda Caicedo, who was a substitute in the first match of the tournament, starts as the starter this time. The Real Madrid player scored a goal in a 6–0 win against Panama on the opening day.

Follow the match here:

Colombia is saved!

Between Carolina Arias and Natalia Giraldo he kept away Brazil’s second goal, with Gabi Nunes coming close to scoring.

Brazil’s goal canceled

VAR determined that Geese Ferreira was offside.

Brazil’s target is under review

Geese Ferreira scored with a header after Gabby Nunes’ charge. The play is being reviewed.

Scare with Kata Usme

The game is suspended. Catalina received a strong blow to the face.

Linda Caicedo and Marcela Restrepo get together. Clearance by the Brazilian defense prevents a tie.

second phase begins

There is no change in the teams.

end of first half

Colombia had a weak end to the first half, which started off nervously and Natalia Giraldo’s mistake put the team under heavy pressure from the start, which cost them dearly. The team had a lot of difficulty in moving forward and only in the last few minutes did the team balance the game.

coming to colombia

A shot from Daniela Montoya hits the opponent. Colombia asked for a penalty for handball, but no violation was found.

experienced people, with yellow color

Catalina Usme’s yellow for a foul in the middle of the field has now been combined with Daniela Montoya.

Colombia reacts

Daniela Montoya missed the match after moving without direction after a corner kick.

Bad moment for Colombia

The team looks very excited and nervous. Brazil did not take advantage of goalkeeper Natalia Giraldo’s new mistake.

Natalia Giraldo’s poor clearance left Colombia in a poor position and Duda Santos put Brazil ahead.

the match started

The duel between Colombia and Brazil is already being played in San Diego.

Coach Angelo Marsiglia decided to remove Manuela Paví, one of the great personalities of the first game, in order to give Linda Caicedo a fresh start.

Download El Tiempo App

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

you have arrived content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to its fullest digital time Unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900/month for the first two months

We know you always like to stay informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters With the best current news.
  • Comment News that interests you.
  • Keep Your favorite items.

Create an account and you can Enjoy our content From any device.

(TagstoTranslate)Colombia(T)Brazil(T)Live

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Brandon Moreno vs. Royval: What time and where to watch the UFC fight today

mexican fighter Brandon Moreno returns to his country to face Brandon Royval In an important ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved