Colombia vs. Brazil Live: Follow the Women’s Gold Cup live and free – International Football – Sports

Angelo Marsiglia’s team could not win with the return of Linda Caicedo to the starting lineup.
Receive the recognition of El Casamentiras at the end of the news.
The Colombian women’s team looks for its first win against Brazil this Saturday, On the second date of Group B of the W Gold Cup in San Diego (United States).
Linda Caicedo, who was a substitute in the first match of the tournament, starts as the starter this time. The Real Madrid player scored a goal in a 6–0 win against Panama on the opening day.
Follow the match here:
Colombia is saved!
Between Carolina Arias and Natalia Giraldo he kept away Brazil’s second goal, with Gabi Nunes coming close to scoring.
Brazil’s goal canceled
VAR determined that Geese Ferreira was offside.
Brazil’s target is under review
Geese Ferreira scored with a header after Gabby Nunes’ charge. The play is being reviewed.
Scare with Kata Usme
The game is suspended. Catalina received a strong blow to the face.
Linda Caicedo and Marcela Restrepo get together. Clearance by the Brazilian defense prevents a tie.
second phase begins
There is no change in the teams.
end of first half
Colombia had a weak end to the first half, which started off nervously and Natalia Giraldo’s mistake put the team under heavy pressure from the start, which cost them dearly. The team had a lot of difficulty in moving forward and only in the last few minutes did the team balance the game.
coming to colombia
A shot from Daniela Montoya hits the opponent. Colombia asked for a penalty for handball, but no violation was found.
experienced people, with yellow color
Catalina Usme’s yellow for a foul in the middle of the field has now been combined with Daniela Montoya.
Colombia reacts
Daniela Montoya missed the match after moving without direction after a corner kick.
Bad moment for Colombia
The team looks very excited and nervous. Brazil did not take advantage of goalkeeper Natalia Giraldo’s new mistake.
Natalia Giraldo’s poor clearance left Colombia in a poor position and Duda Santos put Brazil ahead.
the match started
The duel between Colombia and Brazil is already being played in San Diego.
Coach Angelo Marsiglia decided to remove Manuela Paví, one of the great personalities of the first game, in order to give Linda Caicedo a fresh start.
