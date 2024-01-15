You can say goodbye to three iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch chargers with this deeply discounted charging base

A useful and interesting accessory to avoid any cable mess when we want to recharge three devices at the same time

There are points in the house where we usually have more cables, so it is often advisable to opt for devices or accessories that allow us to concentrate several chargers simultaneously, something that can be interesting in the bedroom. And above all, on the nightstand. Apple users have a wide range of purchasing options within the brand Belkinand charging base boost charge three in one It is one of the most popular (and interesting), especially now that it is on sale on Amazon for 69.99 euros.

This Belkin Charging Base can be found in both white and black colors for 69.99 euros. Although its recommended price is 119.99 euros, in recent days we have been able to find it for 109.82 euros, so take advantage of the Amazon offer We will get a discount of 39.83 euros,

The most interesting aspect of this Belkin charging base from the Boost Charge range is that Allows you to recharge the batteries of three devices at the same time using the same outlet, thus any mess of cables can be avoided by plugging in three chargers. The Belkin Charging Base, from the Boost Charge range, allows you to recharge the batteries of the iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods (with wireless charging case); All in one beautiful and compact accessory.





The charging type is Qi (induction charging), so it works with both Apple phones, with the exception of the iPhone 12, and with phones from other brands as long as they are compatible. On the other hand, the charging base is compatible with all Apple Watches and all AirPods except the Ultra. wireless charging case,

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the Belkin Charging Base offers different power depending on the device we connect 7.5W for smartphone and 5W for headphones and watch,

Images | Suhyeon Choi on Unsplash, Belkin

