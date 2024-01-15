Cuba imports powdered milk from the United States to meet two months of demand

Amid the food crisis, Cuba announced that it imported 500 tons of powdered milk from the United States. That amount will be guaranteed to meet demand only for two months.



Purchases were made through immediate payment and in cash, through exceptions established for selling certain products on the island. The island’s newly elected Food Industry Minister Alberto Lopez Diaz said this to the Cuban press.

The executive assured that with this imported quantity, in addition to the arrival of a ship from Brazil, the demand will be met by next April. The main destination of the food is children from zero to seven years. Pregnant women and consumers taking medical diets will also benefit.

The minister revealed that Cuba consumes approximately two thousand tons of powdered milk per month. Only the above consumer groups benefit. “Stability in distribution is guaranteed for the months of March and April,” López Díaz said.

Likewise, he confirmed that apart from those 500 tonnes, another 500 arrived in the country from Brazil, 245 from Canada and 600 from other suppliers. He did not give details about the origin of the latter.

Import in 2023

During the year 2023, Cuba imported a variety of products from the United States. This list includes some of them and their prices at the time of purchase.

-Pacific Salmon: $45,914 USD

-Salmonids (possibly trout): $105,630 USD

-Crustaceans: $89,195 USD

-Bible $25,997 USD

-Yogurt: $25,204 USD

-Butter: $165,358 USD

-Fresh Cheese: $754,690 USD

-Fertilized eggs for incubation: $91,846 USD

-Bird’s eggs: $1,570,860 USD

-Sugarcane: $254,498 USD

-Communion Host: $564,380 USD

-Crude palm oil: $139,568 USD

-Toilet Paper: $214,278 USD

-Fire Extinguisher: $18,208 USD

-Aerial Reflector: $1,135,439 USD

-Parts and equipment for civil aircraft engines: $1,423,772 USD



