Is Elizabeth Olsen in your season 5?

For you fans wondering if mega star Elizabeth Olsen will be featured in the final season of Netflix’s bloodiest series — here’s what you need to know.

Since its premiere in 2018, the Netflix original series You has enthralled fans with its bloody depiction of a twisted love story.

The series follows Joe Goldberg, who appears to be a nice and handsome bookstore employee, but beneath him is a serial killer/stalker who loves to pick up new women as the subject of his terrifying brand of affection.

As the show heads into its fifth and final season, fans have been speculating whether any celebrities will guest star on the episode and, thanks to a viral Facebook post, viewers have set their sights on Elizabeth Olsen. But, will she be in You Season 5? Here’s what we know.

Will Elizabeth Olsen appear in You season 5?

No, unfortunately Elizabeth Olsen has not been confirmed to guest star on You season 5.

Rumors of her involvement in the series began to swirl when a Facebook post went viral showing Olsen pouring blood from a teapot into a mug with the tagline, “A bloody good time.”

The post, which was shared more than 10,000 times, got fans excited that they could potentially see the Marvel star in a darker role, but the post appears to be an edit made by a fan, and not toward Netflix. No actual announcement from.

fan edit was a Play on the actual poster used for You Season 4 In which Joe Goldberg was seen pouring blood into a mug with the same tagline.

Olsen’s photo was taken from her digital cover of Harper’s Bazaar UK, which she was on to promote Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

As of this time, there is no real concrete information about You season 5, except that it will arrive on Netflix sometime in 2024.

