Cuban surgeon forced to return to study medicine in Canada

Cuban maxillofacial surgeon rodel simon Upon arriving in Quebec in 2013, she had to restart her medical career and realized that immigrating to stability and well-being was not an easy path at all.

Joe reviews the life of Hispanics in Canada Inspired to rethink the future.

He says that before immigrating, he had discussed with his teachers the fact that the salary offered for this position would not allow him to guarantee the minimum amount needed for his family.

After this he decided to start a immigration process Moved to Canada, leaving his wife and son on the island.

Simon explained, “I literally started my life from scratch. I had to learn French and work different jobs to survive.”

After living in that country for about eight years, he decided to enroll School of Medicine And restart your career.

In 2021 he was accepted to the University of Sherbrooke, where he is currently studying through the Saguenay Medicine Program.

Although the chances of being accepted were between 60 and 70%, he says he decided to take the risk and was accepted as a student.

The doctor, a native of Havana, currently lives in Gatineau, a city in southwestern Quebec.

His family had to wait for four years to join him in Canada.

crisis of Health system in Cuba It has gotten worse since 2013, when Simon left.

Even more in 2022 alone 12,000 doctors left the public health system on the islandIn a context where a widespread and worrying crisis in the health system has forced many doctors to abandon their profession.

Data released by the National Office of Statistics and Information (ONEI) for the public health and social assistance sectors for the above year indicate that the shortage of personnel in the health sector has normalized and now the number of inhabitants has increased in line with . To every doctor.

At the end of 2022, there were 94,066 doctors on the island, compared to 106,131 in 2021, down about 12,065.