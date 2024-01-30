Date and time of comet fall

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
A Kite called the “the devil” is going to pass close to our planet in 2024, an event that is already attracting the attention of experts and lovers astronomical events,
Roberto Schongarth Carias, National Director of Scientific Research and Astronomy at Western International Schooltold LA PRENSA that it Maniac Given its proximity it will be visible to the naked eye planet Earth,
“He the devilIt’s a comet, it’s a body that would be in space and which is made of rock and ice and which orbits around Solar systemBut as it gets closer to the Sun, it dissipates,” Carias said.
The expert said that this comet is called “Devil” because in its deployment two types of chubs will be visible near the Sun.
Scientific data about comets
“Scientifically it Kite is called 12p/pons brooks“, and its size is approximately 34 kilometers in diameter, and It takes 71 years to revolve around the Sun“, Specific.
Similarly, Carias said that this event will occur on April 21 and on June 2, it will pass close to the Earth at a distance of about 232 million kilometers and can be seen through a telescope.
“This comet has already been observed by the Chinese in the years 1385 and 1437; That too, in the year 1884.
The astronomy expert said that comet “Diablo” will pass again at the same distance as in this version by the year 2095.
