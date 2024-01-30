Date and time of comet fall

A Kite called the “the devil” is going to pass close to our planet in 2024, an event that is already attracting the attention of experts and lovers astronomical events,

Roberto Schongarth Carias, National Director of Scientific Research and Astronomy at Western International Schooltold LA PRENSA that it Maniac Given its proximity it will be visible to the naked eye planet Earth,

“He the devilIt’s a comet, it’s a body that would be in space and which is made of rock and ice and which orbits around Solar systemBut as it gets closer to the Sun, it dissipates,” Carias said.