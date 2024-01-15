discipline is an act of love

Everywhere we read or hear about the benefits that exercises like sports, meditation, yoga or introspective therapy can have on our overall health. And yes, there is no doubt that they are essential elements to maintain our existence today Physical, mental and emotional healthHowever, with so much information and so many offers out there, the question is, where do I start? How do I quiet my mind if I can’t stop thinking even for a minute? If I don’t have a single minute free in the day or am very tired when I reach home, when can I go to do yoga or sports?

The first thing to understand is that the path to physical and emotional health and a mindful mind is paved with a lot of patience and with one fundamental element: Discipline, One of my teachers said, “Your only true friend is your own discipline.” This means that there is no one, neither a guru, nor a teacher, nor a doctor, nor a trainer who can guide you on your journey. You and only you can create this path.

It is true that those who have been on the road for more years can give us the tools and lessons that experiences leave behind. However, we have to make the way ourselves. But how? Putting one foot after another and without failing in the daily commitment to do something good for yourself.

Every day you can decide to do something good for yourself: today you decide to eat a little better, today you decide to move a little more, today you decide to break free from some toxic relationships by cultivating patience, listening, and love in them. Let’s impose a small limit. relations. Those who nurture and matter to you; Today you can take a minute to focus on your breathing…Pause before reacting angrily. Feel, notice, breathe deeply and be grateful.

Every action, no matter how small, counts for every conscious decision and pays for the most important thing you have: your own life. build into your daily life Habits that become your daily reality,

You have several opportunities in 24 hours to decide to make small changes that will improve your health. But yes, always with a lot of discipline. Start with small steps, but start today and tomorrow, don’t fail; And so on one day after another.

This is also the best medicine against Harassment, eternal complaint, indifference. Develop habits that can help you win the small battles of everyday life.

If you adopt this philosophy there is no room for suffering, because you will realize that you take the reins of your life, that is within you, in your daily willingness to say yes to yourself. If I want to live better, feel better, love more, suffer less, say yes. And behind that, yes, there is willpower and discipline.

Remember that you are the most important thing in your life and taking care of yourself is the first step towards taking care of everything around us.