LeBron James to launch new men’s grooming line this spring

Published by Raquel Cormack in Robb Report USA. LeBron James just added another notch to his business belt. The billionaire basketball star, who has invested in companies like Beats by Dre and Fenway Sports Group, has entered the men’s grooming game.

SpringHill Company, the production studio that King James founded with American businessman Maverick Carter in 2020, has teamed up with Parlux to develop a new line of skin, hair and beard products.

The seven-piece collection was inspired by the Emmy Award-winning television series The Shop, co-created by Paul Rivera and Randy Mims and produced by SpringHill Company, which featured celebrities alongside James and Maverick in a barbershop setting. Shown having a conversation.

“Our show was designed to bring people inside the store for the debate, discussion and therapy that you can only get in a real neighborhood venue,” Rivera said in a statement. “Now we want to offer people another side of the experience.”

The first collection will include an exfoliating facial cleanser, a soothing shaving cream, a bump-reducing aftershave toner, a hydrating facial lotion, a deep conditioning beard cream, a smoothing pomade, and a two-in-one shampoo and conditioner. One.

The vegan and cruelty-free formulas will reportedly be gentle on the skin, highly effective, and easy to use. However, the press release did not describe any specific ingredients or key active ingredients.

Well, it is difficult to determine how each product from The Shop will work and what benefits it may provide.

The LeBron James line will also be affordable, with each item available at Walmart stores across the United States for less than $10.

The low retail price may be a deterrent for some long-time skin care users.

It used to be that higher price meant greater effectiveness (we’re looking at you, La Mer), but companies like The Ordinary have proven that simple, reasonably priced products built around key assets can be effective and Can be profitable. The proof of this will be in the store formula.

If nothing else, Paralux is adept at collaborating with celebrities. The global beauty company, which has designed and manufactured high-end fragrances and beauty products since 1987, signed a deal with Drake’s Better World fragrance house last year. She has also created fragrances with Sean Combs, Billie Eilish and Paris Hilton. So it looks like the store is in good and careful hands.

The shop’s men’s grooming line will arrive in approximately 1,600 Walmart stores on April 1.