Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders admits the impossibility of forming a government coalition

He Islamophobic far-right leader in the Netherlands, geert wildersannounced on Wednesday that it would be impossible to form a government despite an election victory in November due to a lack of support from the parties with whom it had sought to form a coalition.

Wilders was ready to resign as Prime Minister due to lack of support despite winning the last election in the Netherlands with 23.5 percent of the votes.

“I can become Prime Minister only if all the parties in the alliance support me. “This was not the case,” Wilders said on the social network X, about four months after the legislative elections.

The victory of Wilders, of the Freedom Party (PVV), shocked his country and Europe.

To form a majority he initially tried to ally himself with VVD Liberal Partywith BBB Kisan Party and with the centrists of new social contract (NSC), but talks failed last month.

“I would like a right-wing government. With less asylum and immigration. First of all Dutch,” he wrote.

In the highly fragmented Dutch political system, forming a government often takes months of negotiations.

in November, Wilders won 37 out of 150 seats in parliament.To reach the majority of 76, it needs the support of another 39 MLAs.

Dutch media claimed that the country could now move towards the formation of a government of technocrats.

Complex parliamentary arithmetic led to the appointment of a negotiator, kim puttersTo attempt to close an agreement between the Wilders Formation and the VVD as well as the NSC, although the latter has shown its misgivings due to its extreme right-wing positions against migration and Islam.

It has also not been easy for Social Democrat Frans Timmermans, candidate of the Green Left coalition and who came second in the election, to garner support, as the Dutch Parliament is practically dominated by parties from the center to the ideological right.

On the other hand, the name of acting Prime Minister Rutte started being heard loudly as a possible Secretary General of NATO, after which, according to the Dutch media, a decision on this could also be taken in April, after which the pressure on negotiations increased.

This would leave the Netherlands in an unprecedented situation, in which it would have to elect another interim prime minister until the election winners reach an agreement.

(With information from AFP, EFE and Europa Press)