Eating a healthy diet slows down aging

Eating a varied and balanced diet is one of the most widespread recommendations. live a long and healthy life, And now, a new study has been published History of Neurology, This ensures that it also reduces the risk of developing dementia and slows down the aging process.

The research in question has been conducted by the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University and the Robert Butler Aging Center at Columbia, and the team led by Daniel Belsky, associate professor of epidemiology at both centers, conducted experiments to reach its findings. The second generation database of the Framingham Heart Study, specifically the Offspring Cohort, which Started in 1971,

All data taken into account were from 1,644 participants who were over the age of 60 and did not have a diagnosis of dementia. In addition to undergoing regular monitoring and taking into account your epigenetic data, Participants reported what type of diet they followed, and underwent physical examinations, lifestyle questionnaires, blood samples, and neurocognitive tests. He started doing this in 1991.

Additionally, they used it to measure the rate of aging. an epigenetic clock, DunedinPace, which can measure the rate at which the body wears out as it ages. The study showed that people who eat a Mediterranean diet age slower, and also have a reduced risk of dementia and mortality: “We used blood DNA collected between 2005 and 2008 using the DunedinPace epigenetic clock. “The rate of aging was measured from methylation data. Incidence and mortality of dementia were defined using study records compiled during visits from 2005 to 2008 to 2018,” the authors explain.

On the other hand, among all the initial participants, developed dementia at 140Which suggests that although a healthy diet helps protect against dementia, it is not yet known how the mechanism in question works.

Study suggests multisystemic mechanism underlying biological aging The relationship between diet and dementia, Taking these results into account, the team considers it important to continue research to find out how nutrients affect brain aging, and thus be useful for preventing the risk of dementia and slowing aging. Tools may be able to be developed: “The findings suggest that “slowing the rate of aging is part of the connection between a healthy diet and a lower risk of dementia. “Monitoring the pace of aging may help prevent dementia,” they concluded.