Luka Doncic achieves unprecedented NBA record

As we enter the final stages of the 2023-24 season National Basketball Associationplayers like luka doncic They don’t plan to lower their levels even for a minute. maintenance of dallas mavericks Wants to finish in the best possible way, as it competes for the prize mvp

The team he commands jason kidd They come into this Sunday with six consecutive wins and remain in playoff position. Without a doubt, his great moment is due in part to the Slovenian player’s extraordinary performances on the court.

For this day of March 31st, the group of dallas mavericks traveled up to Toyota Center to measure against oneself Houston Rockets. This commitment had to be made luka doncic In his team’s starting five as a shooting guard.

Display of Slovenian The game started off great, as he had 32 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the first half. Over the final two quarters, Dallas’ 77 run was poised to make history.

Luka Doncic creates NBA history again

With a 15-point lead, Jason Kidd’s team was able to play more comfortably on the court. it made it luka doncic The commitment will end with numbers that have not been achieved by any player nba,

With 47 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes of play, the guard became the first player in league history to achieve this record in the above period.

The Slovenian player’s brilliant performance was not only the highlight of the match, but also helped dallas mavericks won 107-125 Houston Rockets, Let us tell you that this is their seventh consecutive win and ninth win in the last 10 matches.

Of course, the campaign luka doncic This has to be framed, as it seems that in each game he sets out to break or achieve a new mark. With performances like this, he continues to confirm that he is a strong candidate for the position mvp,

He is averaging 34 points, 9.1 rebounds and 98 assists so far this season, with a three-point shooting percentage of 38% in 37.4 minutes per game.