Hackers are gaining on artificial intelligence: phishing attacks are more real

Spoofing emails is the most common type of cyber attack against end users. (pictorial image infobae)

Due to the growth of different platforms to generate content, Cyber ​​criminals have better tools so that the text contains fewer errors and is closer to the victim.

This is one of the trends that cybersecurity company Kaspersky believes will increase during 2024. A prediction that arises from a combination of two major factors: The high number of phishing attacks by email or text messages and the growth of platforms like ChatGPT or Copilot, which can generate text content.

According to company data, Colombia alone experienced 41 million phishing attacks during 2023, an average of 112,000 threats per day. A large number still did not have AI as a collaborative tool, given that a large portion of the fake emails and messages came from Brazil and the texts contained translation or spelling errors.

Spoofing emails is the most common type of cyber attack against end users. (pictorial image infobae)

But today’s perspective is about to change. “It’s already happening: perfectly worded phishing emails. Previously, analysts detected emails because they contained words that did not exist in Spanish or because a word had no pronunciation. Not now. “Anyone can use ChatGPT to write correctly and like a native Spanish speaker,” Fabio Assolini, director of the Global Research and Analysis team for Latin America at Kaspersky, told Infobae.

When polishing one of the most common problems in these types of attacks, End users will be most affectedBecause emails and messages that are scams will have the type of writing the companies write, they will not contain writing and spelling errors, and the content can be created very quickly.

With the trick being to spot spelling and translation errors to detect scam messages, users now have to be more attentive to any attack attempts. Cyber ​​criminals are not stopping sending fake emails continuously The first thing would be to always distrust any type of communication that generates alerts, that asks to enter an urgent link or that informs of a failure in a service.

Spoofing emails is the most common type of cyber attack against end users. (pictorial image infobae)

Here are some tips to spot fake emails:

The shipping address does not match the address of the company trying to contact us or is written in a strange way, including letters turned into numbers or including hyphens or special characters.

This message belongs to a bank or institution with which we do not have much connection , Many times an attempted attack ensures that there is a problem with the bank account or service and they need us to resolve it. But actually we have no connection with that organization.

Cybercriminals often use large rewards or prizes to induce users to enter links, hand over their data, and send money., Before all this, we must verify that the company organizing the contest has made a similar publication on its social networks or on its official page and register through those channels.

Enhancing email and all text with artificial intelligence is just one tip of the iceberg. Kaspersky also assures that during this year we will see an increase in deepfakes, which is content that impersonates a person’s image and voice thanks to AI.

The specific issue the cybersecurity company cited is identity verification processes. Many banking applications and e-commerce have opted for biometric identification as a method of account security.

However, thanks to artificial intelligence, criminals can impersonate a person by taking pictures from social networks Creating a replication that allows them to bypass that security filter to access victims’ accounts.