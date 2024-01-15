Facebook Marketplace: A scammer duped us on this platform and broke into our home

Admin 1 hour ago News Leave a comment 54 Views

caption,

Lucy True and Chris Frost with their daughter Elodie.

  • Author, contract
  • Role, bbc news world

Facebook has become a very popular site for advertising and selling products in the United Kingdom and other countries around the world. And, scammers are becoming increasingly active and bold in defrauding their victims on this platform.

Lucy True and Chris Forst (a couple of teachers from Derbyshire, a county in central England) recently had a baby, which meant they were in the middle of a very exciting phase in their lives, but it was just one of the many expenses. Was.

As you might expect, Chris didn’t have time to use his computer to play online games, so he decided to sell it online. Facebook Marketplace.

A potential seller contacted him through the site. The couple checked his profile and saw no reason to distrust him.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Cómo la economía China limita la ambición de Xi Jinping: superar a Estados Unidos

Fotografía de archivo en la que se registró al presidente de China, Xi Jinping, en ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved