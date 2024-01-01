Eight years after the release of her last album, Rihanna scores a big streaming hit

While she has been trying to make her big comeback into music for several months, Rihanna continues to perform in huge numbers, today we found out The Barbadian singer scores very high in streaming.

Over ten billion streams in 2023

Although she has not released an album since antiReleased in 2015, Rihanna has been teasing the release of her next record for several months. Last February, the thirty-five-year-old singer, who was pregnant with her second child at the time, Had a huge performance at the Super Bowl, Since then, natives of St. Michael have Told many times about his big comeback in music, It is in this context that we find Riri’s big score in streaming in 2023.

as indicated frenchrapas on x, Rihanna has accumulated over ten billion streams on download platforms in 2023. A huge performance, the second largest in history, Behind Taylor Swift (over 26 billion streams), An incredible success, even though Rihanna hasn’t released a project for eight years. There’s no doubt that the singer’s performance at the Super Bowl helped lead to this big performance.