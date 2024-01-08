Oro Verde brings Honduras World Cup player out of retirement

2024-01-08
He Clausura 2024 tournament of the Promotion League It starts on February 17 and the teams are preparing to face the championship that defines who will fight to reach the first division.
The transfer market in the Silver League has been intense at the start of the year, with clubs looking to dethrone Juticalpa, and this list is one of green gold Which surprised with its first discharge.
DIEZ learned that, multifunctional John Paul Suazo He is a new player in the team. Santa Rita, YoroAfter closing the one year agreement.
After a year in retirement, Suazo will reactivate himself in football. In fact, his last team was Juticalpa, where he was champion. clausura 2022 tournament, But then it disappeared from the map.
The 28-year-old footballer has had a relevant career and became a champion marathonfinalist with Olympia And in the Under-20 World Cup New Zealand 2015.
Ouro Verde will be his sixth team after advancing Marathon, Olimpia, UPNFM, Real Sociedad and Juticalpa.
‘Bananas’ starts its pre-season this Monday clausura tournament and they will campaign against him Yoro FC.
– day 1 –
Group A:
Sabah FC – Boca Juniors.
Santa Rosa FC – Alvarado FC.
Atlético Sanjueno – Social Soul.
B Group:
Honduras Progreso – Atlético Junior.
FC Fabrica – Brasília.
Green Gold – Yoro FC.
Group C:
Loan FC – Villanueva.
Pumas – Grylls One.
Choloma – Platense.
Group D:
San Juan – Royal Youth.
Olympia – Sports Savio.
San Juan SB – US.
Group E:
Broncos – Independent.
Pirates – AFFI Academy.
Buenaventura – Inter el Triunfo.
Group F:
Meluka – San Rafael.
Gymnastic – Jutikalpa.
Red Star – Arsenal.
