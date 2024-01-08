Oro Verde brings Honduras World Cup player out of retirement

2024-01-08

He Clausura 2024 tournament of the Promotion League It starts on February 17 and the teams are preparing to face the championship that defines who will fight to reach the first division.

The transfer market in the Silver League has been intense at the start of the year, with clubs looking to dethrone Juticalpa, and this list is one of green gold Which surprised with its first discharge.

DIEZ learned that, multifunctional John Paul Suazo He is a new player in the team. Santa Rita, YoroAfter closing the one year agreement.