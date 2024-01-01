LG has presented its first transparent and wireless television OLED T

Las Vegas – The South Korean multinational LG presented its first transparent and wireless television OLED T this Monday within the framework of the CES consumer electronics fair, the event that is being held this week in Las Vegas and brings together the international technology sector.

The television is “virtually invisible” when turned off, so it does not block the view if placed in front of a window.

This new model combines a 77-inch transparent 4K OLED display and LG’s wireless video and audio transmission technology.

There is a contrast film behind the transparent panel of the OLED TV, which can be raised by pressing a button on the remote control to make the TV look more like a normal OLED or lowered if the user wants to see what is behind the screen. May go. ,

The company describes this model as a “transparent digital canvas” that can be used to display artwork, videos or photos.

LG did not announce the launch date, but according to exclusive press, the company will launch its new transparent television this year.

It also didn’t disclose pricing, but it’s expected to be more expensive than its latest 77-inch wireless OLED model, which costs around $5,000.

At the presentation, LG also announced that the new LG TVs will come with Chromecast built-in, meaning users will be able to stream videos, photos, music, games or their social networks from their phone to their TV.

a smart home robot

At today’s event, the South Korean multinational presented other innovations, such as a smart home robot that seeks to create a “workless home.”

The tiny 33-centimeter robot, dubbed an “artificial intelligence (AI) agent,” has two “legs” with wheels and can “walk, learn, understand, and participate in complex tasks” “

The company said today that the purpose of this machine is not only to help at home, but also to provide company to both people and animals.

Your “face” is a screen that can broadcast your “emotions”. Furthermore, the machine can “verbally interact with users” and move around in any location, as it is equipped with a microphone and a camera.

The robot can “independently patrol” the home, remind users to take their medication, and greet them at the door when they get home, among other things.

CES will open its doors to the public tomorrow, but today some of the giants of the industry, such as LG, Samsung or Sony, will present their news to the press.

The annual event, which concludes on Friday, will feature more than 4,000 exhibitors and hundreds of industry expert panelists and this year’s star theme is expected to be artificial intelligence (AI).