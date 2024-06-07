Alejandro Macias, influenza tsar, assures that the health system in Mexico has failed

Alejandro Macias, known as the influenza tsar, assured that the health system in Mexico was failing and showed a graph from the OECD. (Facebook/@doctormacias).

epidemiologist alejandro maciasAlso known as the Flu Czar, He emphasized the poor state of the Mexican health system. through a message on social networks x, highlighted the absence of a primary health system and a tendency to seek care in private pharmacies. The expert also called for clarification of the reasons behind this problem, which, according to his assessment, affects millions of people in the country.

Macias asked health officials Mexico Identifying the problem professionally. Similarly, he suggested that reform should begin with more investment Health to develop a primary system Strong which includes vaccination services and gradually better service in public hospitals.

Epidemiologist’s message was published 7 June 2024, However, the effectiveness of Health system in Mexico This was already revealed amid concerns from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO, During his tour of the State of Mexico to promote welfare programThe President claimed that before the end of his term he would leave the best health system in the world.

epidemiologist, alejandro maciasAssured that during 2023, according to information from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Mexico will not even reach a good primary health system. In the indicators, Mexico appears as one of the last places for effectiveness compared to other countries.

The epidemiologist shared a graph from the latest OECD report, in which Mexico appears to be at the bottom among other countries in the effectiveness of health systems. (Screenshot/@doctormacias).

Information for oecdcontradicts the statements of AMLO, who detailed expected improvements to the most equipped health centers and hospitals. In this way, he hoped for greater availability of general and specialist medicines that would guarantee free medical care, diagnosis and surgery. He emphasized recent actions, such as the inauguration of Wellness Megapharmacy In Huehuetoca, Mexico was promised the entire supply of drugs.

After the President’s statement lopez obradorHopefully such promises will translate into concrete results Nine months Which is left over from his administration. A significant contradiction has been observed between the optimistic vision of the federal executive and the serious position expressed maciasWhich shows the divergence of views regarding the effectiveness and progress of the health sector in the country.