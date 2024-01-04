Einstein’s happiness theory is the key to living a better life today (the Japanese confirm it)

Although I Einstein But human happiness, Throughout his life, he Nobel Prize in Physics He left phrases that allow us to see what the scientist understood happy Life, Two of Einstein’s most famous statements about happiness were given to a messenger during a stay in Tokyo Imperial Hotel, Apparently, realizing that she didn’t have a tip for the guy who sent the message, she chose to do so write some sentences warning him that those papers will have future value, This is what has happened. Years after that event, in 2017, sheets written by Einstein went up for auction Winner’s Auction Jerusalem House, is selling for US$1,586,000. What was said in those papers?

Einstein’s theory of happiness excludes fame and popularity

Today, the famous phrases written in those letters by the Nobel laureate are baptized principle or formula of Happiness Einstein, In one of them he says: “A humble and quiet life brings more Happiness The pursuit of success and the constant restlessness it creates”, In other: “Where there is a will, there is a way”, If the first seems to be influenced by that moment in the scientist’s life – it was written in 1922, a year After receiving the Nobel Prize in Physics For his services to theoretical physics, and in particular for his discovery of the law of the photoelectric effect, a fundamental step in the development of quantum theory – another more consistent with his basic thinking. In fact, Einstein had already mentioned it on other occasions will power in life,

Why is Einstein’s real key to happiness the same as the Japanese’s?

Without ignoring these phrases, we must remember this one of the most frequently repeated sayings Einstein His entire life revolves around this importance Take Objectivea purpose, a goal in that inspire to liveas well as its importance pursue it with determination, “If you want to live a happy life, tie it to a goal, not to people or things.”, he said on one occasion. an idea that matches ikigai Japanese who believe that a Purpose in life is the key to being happy, there is something worth living for Inspires us, feeds us, gives us perspective, For Einstein, walking towards a goal went hand in hand with life. open and curious mindIn addition to exploring peace and understanding,

