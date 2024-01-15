Eli de la Cruz triple brings Cincinnati closer

eli dela cruz This was one of the most notable surprises midway through the 2023 season. major League Baseball,

the feat by which he reached big show It was huge, so its mission for this crop has been to demonstrate its immense potential from day one with wood in hand.

This Monday, March 4th spring training This game system was developed one day for the groups that created it. He “Goodyear Ballpark”house of cincinnati reds At this stage, it opened its doors to welcome the team oakland athletics,

The visiting team made a tremendous attack from the first innings itself. players like eli dela cruz They were not able to see it clearly at home. However, it was not until the fifth episode dominican He was able to punish the ball at the right time.

You may be interested in: Timely: Yoan Moncada’s hit gives Chicago lead

eli de la cruz no truce

At the end of the above inning, the quickie reached home plate to face the reliever’s delivery. zach jacksonMan on second and first on with no outs.

he didn’t wait long from the cross Playing wood. In the first batch in full medium, “The Cocoa” He had a solid swing that allowed him to deposit the ball on the edge of right field.

It stung and spread so much that its companions were allowed to noelvi marte And TJ FriedelThey will score comfortably.

The board became the Dominican’s first triple. In this way, he moved two lines forward and captured the score in 8×7, which is still in favor oakland Until then.

So far, eli dela cruz In 15 at-bats this pre-season, he totaled four runs scored, six hits, one home run and four RBI. His average was set at .400 with an OBP of .500 and an OPS of 1.300.

box score