Elizabeth Olsen wore the corduroy trend to dinner with her sisters

The Olsen family reunited in Paris this week during Fashion Week after Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s phone-free The Row show. Afterward, the twins were joined by their younger sister, Elizabeth Olsen, and her partner, Robbie Arnett, as well as Ashley’s husband Louis Eisner at Paris’s prestigious Caviar Caspia, a celebrity hot spot.
For their night out, Mary-Kate wore a patterned scarf and a velvet coat, and Ashley paired a nylon coat and black bag with a black velvet hat, similar to the styles seen on the fall/winter 2024 runways . But none of the trendiest dressers of the three were designers. It was Elizabeth who wore trousers and a corduroy blazer with socks and loafers, one of the hottest trends of next fall.
Seen in the fall/winter 2024 menswear shows of Fendi, SSDaily, and Neil Barrett, as well as in designs from Miu Miu, Tory Burch, Loewe, and Veronica De Piante in recent seasons, corduroy is trending slowly but surely. has increased. Outfit. Now, it’s up to Elizabeth Olsen, whose gray wide-waist corduroy blazer will inspire a lot of shopping now and next fall. Scroll down to see her look and shop corduroy just like hers.
Who: elizabeth olsen
Shop the Corduroy Trend:
Tory Burch
cinched cord blazer
massimo dutti
Straight needlecord trousers with elastic waistband
This is a mega sale find.
just a little
Contrast Collar Waxed Bomber
The corduroy collar on this bomber makes all the difference.
gold mark
Orton Cotton-Corduroy Vest
I am fond of waistcoats.
paloma wool
Brioche Stretch Organic Cotton Corduroy Maxi Skirt
This skirt has been in my shopping cart for several weeks.
Levi’s
Straight rib cage with ankle zip
barber
gosford quilted jacket
This is the perfect warmth level for a spring jacket.
Polo Ralph Lauren
cotton-corduroy flared pants
store controller
Flock-Denim Mini Skirt
Always say yes to miniskirts.
helsa
corduroy pleated pants
I’m totally in love with the leather waist detail on these.
The more a blazer has, the more I want it.
Ganni
washed corduroy long skirt
Whenever you get bored of the same corduroy pants, choose this maxi skirt instead.
Improvement
Val ’90s Mid Rise Straight Corduroy Pant
I don’t know about you, but I would wear white all year long.
veronica de piante
Aliyah Cotton-Corduroy Blazer
This jacket will become the highlight of your wardrobe.
free people
Come as you are cord maxi skirt
I know a lot of people who have the denim version of this and they love it.
favorite daughter
Agnes Corduroy Blazer
Just wait until you see matching pants.
favorite daughter
Lana High Waist Wide Leg Corduroy Pant
Aren’t you glad you kept scrolling?
Improvement
Lila Corduroy Midi Skirt
This skirt is beyond luxury.
alex mill
Emily Cotton-Corduroy Blazer
Just wear it with jeans and a white tee.