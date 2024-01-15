Elizabeth Olsen wore the corduroy trend to dinner with her sisters

Ashley, Mary-Kate and Elizabeth Olsen pose together at a LACMA event.

The Olsen family reunited in Paris this week during Fashion Week after Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s phone-free The Row show. Afterward, the twins were joined by their younger sister, Elizabeth Olsen, and her partner, Robbie Arnett, as well as Ashley’s husband Louis Eisner at Paris’s prestigious Caviar Caspia, a celebrity hot spot.

For their night out, Mary-Kate wore a patterned scarf and a velvet coat, and Ashley paired a nylon coat and black bag with a black velvet hat, similar to the styles seen on the fall/winter 2024 runways . But none of the trendiest dressers of the three were designers. It was Elizabeth who wore trousers and a corduroy blazer with socks and loafers, one of the hottest trends of next fall.

Seen in the fall/winter 2024 menswear shows of Fendi, SSDaily, and Neil Barrett, as well as in designs from Miu Miu, Tory Burch, Loewe, and Veronica De Piante in recent seasons, corduroy is trending slowly but surely. has increased. Outfit. Now, it’s up to Elizabeth Olsen, whose gray wide-waist corduroy blazer will inspire a lot of shopping now and next fall. Scroll down to see her look and shop corduroy just like hers.

Elizabeth Olsen holds hands with her husband in Paris after dinner with Mary-Kate and Ashley at Caviar Caspia.

Who: elizabeth olsen

Shop the Corduroy Trend:

cinched cord blazer

Tory Burch

cinched cord blazer

Tan Massimo Dutti Wide-Leg Corduroy Pant

massimo dutti

Straight needlecord trousers with elastic waistband

Contrast Collar Waxed Bomber

just a little

Contrast Collar Waxed Bomber

gray corduroy vest

gold mark

Orton Cotton-Corduroy Vest

Brioche Stretch Organic Cotton Corduroy Maxi Skirt

paloma wool

Brioche Stretch Organic Cotton Corduroy Maxi Skirt

Straight rib cage with ankle zip

Levi’s

Straight rib cage with ankle zip

gosford quilted jacket

barber

gosford quilted jacket

Black Ralph Lauren Wide-Leg Corduroy Pant

Polo Ralph Lauren

cotton-corduroy flared pants

Flock-Denim Mini Skirt

store controller

Flock-Denim Mini Skirt

corduroy pleated pants

helsa

corduroy pleated pants

corduroy blazer

washed corduroy long skirt

Ganni

washed corduroy long skirt

Val 90S Mid Rise Straight Corduroy Pant

Improvement

Val ’90s Mid Rise Straight Corduroy Pant

Net-a-Porter Long Line Olive Blazer

veronica de piante

Aliyah Cotton-Corduroy Blazer

Come as you are cord maxi skirt

free people

Come as you are cord maxi skirt

Agnes Corduroy Blazer

favorite daughter

Agnes Corduroy Blazer

Lana High Waist Wide Leg Corduroy Pant

favorite daughter

Lana High Waist Wide Leg Corduroy Pant

Lila Corduroy Midi Skirt

Improvement

Lila Corduroy Midi Skirt

Green Corduroy Alex Mill Blazer

alex mill

Emily Cotton-Corduroy Blazer

