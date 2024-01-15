Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos, the “Poor Creatures” duo, return this summer on the poster for “Kinds of Kindness.”

Emma Stone is on all fronts. She was crowned Best Actress at the Oscars for her role as Bella Baxter. poor creaturesshe looks for the director Yorgos Lanthimos In types of kindness, which will be released in the United States this summer. Searchlight Studios has announced a June 21 release date, five months after the French release. poor creatures, For their new film, Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos are set to film in New Orleans in late 2022 during post-production. poor creatures, The filmmaker also cast william defoe And Margaret Qualley, Who also stars in the feminist tale, is also the winner of four Oscars (Best Actress, Best Set, Best Costumes and Best Make-up).

We will also get to know the rising star in the casting of his next film Excitement hunter schaffer, Mamoudou Athie, jesse plemons, hong cha And joe alwynAs seen in one of his previous films, Favorite (Already worn by Emma Stone). At present, nothing is known about its history. types of kindness, All we know is that it will be “three contemporary stories told in one film,” as described by the director Guardian, “The actors will play one role in each story, so they will play three roles. In fact it’s almost like making three films. » Interviewed by Aloysine, Emma Stone explained the concept of the film: “It’s a triptych, which finds the seven main actors in three different stories, so each plays a different character in the story.” To write the film, which promises to be dense, the filmmaker wrote the screenplay efthymis philippowith whom he has worked before prawn fish And killing of sacred deer,

A film calibrated for Cannes?

Even before the first images or details of the scenario become public, one question terrifies film lovers: the summer release date. types of kindness Will this allow it to be presented in preview at Cannes, in selection or out of competition? Seasoned Cannes residents dream of seeing the two-time Oscar winner walk the red carpet with this new dream cast.

And because team spirit works, the Stone-Lanthimos tandem will reform for a third film very soon, as reported DiversityAround the remake of the South Korean feature film save the green planetdirector jung joon-hwan in 2003. Summary? the story of save the green planet Revolves around a depressed young man who “captures and tortures a businessman whom he believes is part of an alien invasion.” A battle of wits ensues between the kidnapper, his devoted girlfriend, the businessman and a private detective.