Everything you need to know about Ronnie Eliga’s connection to the Metastasis case. Politics news

Another former assembly member allegedly linked to a case Organized crime, is about ronnie eligaFrom the ranks of Correismo.

Prosecutor on Friday, March 15 Diana Salazar finds Eliza as one of thirteen new people linked to the Metastases case as associates of a criminal structure, led by drug trafficker Leandro Noreiro, whose aim is to obtain favorable judicial decisions, prison benefits and privileges from the police. Had to get access to the information received. , And the Prosecutor’s Office. Noreiro, who was known by the nickname SampleTried to ensure that all the objectives of the formed “criminal enterprise” reach not only him, but also his family members and people close to the organization he created.

Aliaga participated in the hearing virtually To add thirteen new defendants The case, which now involves 52 people, is in the tax investigation phase and which was established after 8:10 pm on Friday.

In a short and brief intervention, the former assemblyman of the Citizens Revolution (RC) asked Felipe Córdova, judge of the National Court, to ensure his safety to be able to exercise his right to defense in freedom.

However, for Prosecutor Salazar the only appropriate precautionary measure for the thirteen new associates of the “criminal dome” of the Metastasis case was preventive detention. For this reason, on the morning of Friday, March 15, the head of the Prosecutor’s Office asked Judge Felipe Córdova of the National Court of Justice (CNJ) to provide everyone with this. Individual precautionary measures and thus make it possible for them to participate in the processing and avoid any interference in the judicial case.

And, in the case of Eliaga, since the Prosecutor’s Office is handling the information that he left the country through the northern border with Colombia on December 26, 2023 and there has been no official confirmation of his return to the country, he An order requested location and capture information for Interpol.

Late in the exhibition related to former assembly member. Prosecutor Salazar identified him as “an associate of this organized crime group, making sure to silence voices capable of disrupting this criminal operation.”, As well as communicating the actions taken within the framework of political control, within the framework of inspection, to guide decisions taken in criminal management. It was not meant to make laws, but to adopt tactics of oppression to silence its opponents, either through the presentation of complaints, reports and by requesting information, which was then coordinated and implemented within this structure. Worked directly with the leader, Xavier Jordan.

In the Prosecutor’s report on this subject Aliaga was reminded that as a result of the money laundering procedure against Noreiro and the leaking of a photograph entitled “Photograph of the Tetons”, in which it is visible that the defendant and leader of this organization, Javier Jordan, is present. During that time, Salazar reported, several public relations emerged between crime bosses and their associates.

Nickname ‘Russian’

In that context, there must have been involvement and cooperation of the people in charge, in this case Ronnie Eliaga, alias Russian, According to the Attorney General, Diana Salazar, the efforts of these “in charge” like Aliaga were aimed at “silencing the person, and indeed they managed to do so, the person who represented the greatest source of revelations of their criminality.” Activities: Presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. “Finally they silenced him.”

Salazar reminded Judge Córdova, who directs the Metastasis investigation, that at that time Fernando Villavicencio had already publicly denounced “the threads of the Mafia managed by Javier Jordan and Leandro Noreiro”. The Attorney General said these revelations also led to several confrontations with then lawmaker Ronnie Eliaga at the National Assembly’s plenary session.

The prosecutor’s office is suspicious of that surname Russian This is Ronnie Eliga. That alias appears in numerous conversations located on multiple phones found in the cell Drug smuggler Leandro Noreiro, After his murder inside the Cotopaxi Deprivation of Liberty Center (CPL) in Latacunga on October 3, 2022.

till Russian He will be placed as political operator for Ngoro and Jordan. The former Corista legislator from Guayas province was part of the Latin King gang, a gang that entered the peace process in the government of Rafael Correa, and even joined the Legislative Administration Council (CAL) in the previous National Assembly Was.

52 are connected

are among those connected Former Assemblyman of the Civil Revolution Ronny Aleaga, former provincial prosecutor of Guayas Yanina Villagomez, academic Myriam Delgado and Colombian Claudia GarzónBoth were former members of the Prison Pactification Commission during the government of Guillermo Lasso.

List of associated people Businessmen Elio A., Angel L., Marcel L. and Eduardo R. has been completed by; Rommel T., a former administrator of a construction company; Prison Guide Katherine G. and Carlos M.; Police Lieutenant and Specialist Doris O.; and Juan Pablo J., supplier of medical supplies to public hospitals in Guayaquil and who is currently being prosecuted for the crime of embezzlement.

The Prosecutor’s Office is clear that the file reveals sufficient elements for a conviction to ask National Court Judge Felipe Córdova. Connect all suspects accused of organized crime to the tax investigation, which has been open for 91 days out of the 120 days provided. The elements exposed were dialogues, videos, photos, audio messages that would be located on several cell phones owned by Norrero, which have been exploited during the pre-procedural phase of the preliminary investigation and the tax investigation.

This second group of people associated with the case, includes a former judge of the National Court, several judges and former judges from the provinces of Cotopaxi, Guayas, Manabí and Santo Domingo de los Tsachilas, police officers, penitentiary agents and lawyers. Free practice is already being prosecuted. , businessmen, prosecutors and judicial officials, Prosecutor Diana Salazar positions those people as accomplices of the structure of which Gilmer C. was at the top; Noreiro’s attorney, Christian R.; Daniel Salcedo and Xavier J. and pro bono attorney Haliv A., surname Dearand Xavier N., surname I did not see one of two Friend,

Salazar justified the request for preventive detention with his knowledge. The Metastasis case file, which found data and conversations that reveal the level of power and political interferenceFor example, in the case of ELIGA and the political movement for which he was an assembly member; Chances of the defendants going free They can attack the team of prosecutors and police investigating the case or they can obstruct the investigation through the network of influence over judicial authorities, which most of the people associated with it have proven to have.

Other defendants believed to be outside the country would be Colombian Claudia Garzón, who left the country in 2022, and Ecuadorian Marcel L. and Eduardo R., the first will leave Ecuador last March and the second, in October 2023.

For the four, Prosecutor Salazar requested a location and capture order, in accordance with the provisions of Article 10 of the Interpol (International Police for its acronym in English) regulations, so that they could be transferred to Ecuador so that they could face justice. Can do. and criminal procedure.

Ultimately, as the actual measurement For the thirteen defendants, a freeze was ordered to maintain savings accounts and policies maintained by the suspects and to alienate assets at six banks located in Ecuador. Those tested are in the cities of Quito, Riobamba, Santo Domingo de los Tsachilas and Guayaquil, where they will live. The Attorney General’s Office joined the request and requested that the city of Santa Elena be added to the province of the same name, where the other defendants would reside. (yo)