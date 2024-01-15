to do Exercise this is a Habit which improves Quality of life and offers multiple benefits For physical and mental health of People.

regular physical activity Promotes learning, helps you fall asleep And rest easy.

Furthermore, this practice reduces down likely to suffer from depression, reduces feelings of Worry and makes Brain release chemical substances that which produces welfare.





It has other benefits Prevents weight gain, type 2 diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure. exercise also Strengthens bones and prevents falls in old age.

However, one of the most frequently asked questions is: Is it better to exercise on an empty stomach or after breakfast?, For this reason, in this article we will help answer this question.

What is better to do: exercise on an empty stomach or after breakfast

many People perform Exercise In Fasting While others like to do it drink after breakfastbecause consumption of Eat Production of increased energy while executing movements.

However this is a personal choice as each person knows what is best for him/her Body, it Dilemma still exist in Society.

according to a Study of Cambridge University In the UK, do fasting game to receive 20% more weight loss What if this is done after breakfast? In this sense, research highlights that it is its main advantages.

Other studies indicate that if combined with physical activity empty stomachi.e. empty stomach, medium and long term He creatures you will get used to it burn more fatso that it will improve you metabolic efficiency And it will help those people who want to lose their extra weight.

Too Insulin sensitivity will improve And the secretion of growth hormone will increase. However, it is also important type of exerciseIt should be practiced in this state.

Experts recommend choosing this moderate or low activity To make the most of this benefit and enjoy yourself Positive impact.

Furthermore, it must be accompanied by a balanced dietas well as hydrate properly before, during and after of the practice of Exercise, to get a weight loss And enhance the benefits of training on an empty stomach.





What happens to my body if I exercise on an empty stomach?

before you know itWhat happens to the body when you exercise on an empty stomach? you should know this receives energy from two sources: He glycogensugar stored in muscles, and thick, Which gets stored in fat tissue.

Well then, before breakfast, of booking belong to glycogen Very little, then the organization will resort to thick and favor A Weight loss.

However, exercise on an empty stomach It is not synonymous with weight loss. For this purpose, a nutrition plan According to essential nutrients For every person who is guided by a professional.

Additionally, experts recommend that type of exercise be one who Do not increase heart rate or breathing. The most suitable are: Walking, cycling, swimming, yoga, among others.

On the contrary, exercising high intensity with empty stomach can result Harmful for health rapid fatigue of stock Glycogen.

when needed glucosethe body becomes active Glucogenesis, so it takes proteinmuscle ace, gets disintegrated and produces glycogen, i.e. burn musclesR. In this sense, Muscles lose shape, become weak and can lead to injury.

This also increases the possibility of suffering Fatigue, cramps, diarrhea, nausea, dizziness, vomiting and even loss of consciousness. For this reason, it is best to eat breakfast when it comes to high intensity routines. Eat that they are easily digestible to get a better performance and stop Symptoms of decline.





This information does not in any case replace a diagnosis or prescription by a doctor. In case of illness, it is important to consult a specialist when symptoms appear and never take medicine on your own.

