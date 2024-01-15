F1 2024 GP Saudi Arabia

classification of saudi arabia grand prix It runs on the international circuit this Friday, March 8 Jeddah,

pilot of f1 They will hit the slopes at 12:00 pm Eastern Time. usaand from 11:00 am MexicoCentral time of the country.

F1 GP Saudi Arabia: Verstappen fastest in free tests

the Dutch max verstappen (Red Bull), the triple world champion, and his partner, the Mexican sergio perez -runner-up in the previous season-, reach the top of the formula 1 world cup till saudi arabia grand prix, What happens on the urban circuit this week Jeddah,

the second hero is spanish carlos saenz ,ferrari), who will try to confirm the podium achieved last Saturday bahrain, Where his compatriot, the Asturian double world champion fernando alonso ,Aston Martin), ranked ninth.





verstappen And red Bull They started the year the same way they ended last year: with almost undisputed dominance, especially with insatiable dominance ‘mad Max’, And which was closest to the cars of the extremely powerful Austrian team sanj, what in bahrain Achieved nineteenth podium since racing in f1 And demoted its teammate Monegasque to fourth place. Charles Leclerc, Madrid driver ‘crossed the finish line three seconds before’Check‘, the circuit in which alonso He celebrated three wins from his 32 appearances in the premier category.

Classification preview, English Christian Hornerteam leader red BullMajor team in formula 1confirmed the continuity of verstappen,





so, red Bull End the internal dispute that has arisen in recent weeks. Team officials confirmed the news during a press conference on Thursday FIA ,International Automobile Federation) which took place on the urban circuit JeddahHeadquarters of saudi arabia grand prix,

circuit of JeddahWith the fastest urban track on the calendar – on which ‘Checo’ achieved one of the two victories with which he topped his list of successes last year f1– Will give another house Grand Prix of the 2024 season,

as it happened in GP Of bahrainThe race is held on Saturday due to the celebration of Ramadan,

Saudi Arabia GP: timing, TV and how to watch Formula 1 qualifying online

Classification, 12:00 pm (ET USA) and 11:00 am (Centro MX)

Race: 12:00 pm (ET USA) and 11:00 am (Centro MX)

In usa It will be seen on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Fubo, F1TV Pro and ESPN+.