Fans may have forgotten about Timothée Chalamet’s undeniable chemistry with Saoirse Ronan after his on-screen romance with Zendaya

Timothée Chalamet's best pairing arguably being with Saoirse Ronan. The two actors have played opposite each other in two of Greta Gerwig's films lady bird And little Women.

The two have often claimed that they were best friends and have undeniable chemistry both on-screen and off-screen. Ronan and Chalamet first met on the set lady bird, which was noted for its timeless themes and its cast’s nuanced performances. Chalamet and Ronan were also nominated for Oscars that same year, although both lost.

In which films have Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan worked together?

Timothée Chalamet is at the peak of success Dune: Part 2, Besides Freeman’s dramatic turn as his messiah, the other highlight of the film is Zendaya’s relationship with Chani. The pair spend much of the film together roaming the deserts of Arrakis, as Paul tries to become one with Atreides Freeman.

While Chalamet’s chemistry with Zendaya (and Austin Butler’s Fayed-Routha) has sparked many discussions, fans are forgetting call me by your name The best on-screen pairing of the stars till date. Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan, known as the ‘Leo and Kate’ of this generation, have starred in two films together, while also being part of the cast of another film.

Chalamet and Ronan reportedly first worked on Greta Gerwig’s set lady bird, Ronan played the lead role in the coming-of-age film and was nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for the film. Chalamet plays her boyfriend Kyle Schieble, who turns out to be very wrong for her.

The two starred together again in Gerwig’s second year directing little Women, in which Saoirse Ronan played Jo March, while Chalamet played Laurie. The film saw Chalamet’s character unhappy with Ronan after Joe and the two never got back together. The pair also starred in Wes Anderson’s film french dispatchAlthough they were not seen together.

Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan are best friends off-screen

Although Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan seem to have impeccable chemistry, the pair are reportedly not an item and are best friends. in a presence at graham norton showThe two mentioned that they were best friends, with Chalamet also supporting “We’re as close as we can be”, Ronan said,

“We put on Lady Bird and we’ve kind of been together ever since because after that we started doing press together.”

The actors mentioned that they felt very comfortable with each other on the set of their next Greta Gerwig film little Women, Chalamet noted that when he was performing with Ronan in the film he felt as if he were not acting. The two characters are very close in the film while Chalamet’s Laurie falls in love with him. In an interview with EW, Ronan said,

“He keeps me on my toes – I’m never sure what he’s going to do next. He progressed more and grew more. It helped that we had a very natural rapport with each other… These two characters needed to be very comfortable with each other physically. They’re literally intertwined for half the movie.”

The pair were also reportedly close to starring in Greta Gerwig’s third directorial venture barbie, However, Timothée Chalamet was reportedly busy filming at the time wonka While Saoirse Ronan was busy filming move on, Fans were reportedly angry at this missed opportunity (via BuzzFeed News).