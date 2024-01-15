Jose Abreu punishes St.Louis upon return to Houston

After 10 days absence jose abreu back in the lineup Houston Astros Against the same team which last played on March 7. St. Louis Cardinals, His performance could not have been better, although it was not enough as his team lost by one point 10×6,

As part of recovery, Abru He did not open while playing defence. He appeared as a designated hitter and in the fifth innings of the batting order.

Jose Abreu missed his first ball of the preseason





In the same first inning with the score 1×0, José Abreu found Yanier Díaz with two outs in the first inning. The Cienfuegos native entered a three-ball, two-strike count until starter Matthew Liberatore entered the zone with a slider at 88.5 MPH to the inside corner.

Abru He took a powerful and fast swing and hit the ball with an exit velocity of 100.2 MPH. The Cienfuegos native hit a tremendous line drive through left field that flew out of the stadium and landed approximately 351 feet.

The Cuban had other opportunities in the game and knew how to make the most of them. In the third inning he hit the ball hard again and hit a line drive single to right that was projected at 103.5 MPH.

After two innings, with men on first and second, he negotiated a walk. Ultimately attacking with a man standing third in the so-called “lucky innings”.

For jose abreuThe first inning was his first ever home run. spring training, In 17 official innings he has six hits for a .353 average. In addition to the home run, his hits included two extra-base doubles. Additionally, he had three RBI and two runs scored. Their offensive line was left inside. 421/.647/1.068.

Houston Astros He reached the eighth inning with a 6×4 lead, but St. Louis changed the score in that inning with a six-run rally against relievers Luis Contreras and César Gómez.

framber valdez He suffered a setback again in his third start. In four innings he allowed the same number of runs with six hits, eight strikeouts and two walks. He left his ERA at 7.71.

