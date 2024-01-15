A complete routine that you can incorporate into your daily life

If you’re over the age of 50, you may start to notice that your hinges have rusted. Your knuckles swell, your knees, back, neck, hips or shoulders crack. You feel pain in these or other joints, feel stiffness and lose range of motion. These are all symptoms of arthritis. But is there anything we can do to prevent or improve the symptoms of this disease?

Why do we get arthritis?

Arthritis is a term used to describe over 100 diseases that affect the joints, surrounding tissues, and other connective tissues. The various forms of this disease cause swelling and stiffness in the joints, pain, and problems with movement. Broadly speaking there are two types of arthritis:

Osteoarthritis: Also known as osteoarthritis, this is the most common degenerative joint disease. This occurs when the hyaline cartilage covering the bone surfaces is destroyed. Cartilage is a tissue that acts as a shock absorber by protecting the ends of bones and promoting joint movement. As the cartilage wears down, bone rubs against bone, causing pain, swelling, and limited movement. It commonly affects the joints of the hands, knees, hips and spine.

Rheumatoid arthritis: is an autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system, which is supposed to protect us, attacks healthy tissue, in this case the layer of the joint capsule, a resistant membrane that surrounds all parts of the joint. This inflammation can destroy the cartilage and bone in the joints. In addition to pain and swelling, it can cause a feeling of fatigue or fever.

There are also other types of arthritis that are associated with other diseases such as gout or lupus. The cause of arthritis depends on its type. In addition to wear and tear caused by age, repetitive movements or sports injuries, autoimmune reactions, for example linked to gluten, genetic predisposition, infections and lifestyle factors such as diet, exercise, alcohol, impact and tobacco Are there.

Arthritis does not attack everyone the same way. It affects older people, women more than men, and people who are overweight or obese. It also appears more often in people who work in physical jobs, due to wear and tear on the joints.

Ways to Prevent and Improve Arthritis

Unfortunately, there is no cure for arthritis, and the goal of treatment is to reduce symptoms and improve quality of life. Once joint destruction begins, treatment may include medication to reduce pain and swelling, weight control, and in severe cases, surgery to repair or replace damaged joints.

Before even thinking about exercise, diet has a great impact in preventing and improving arthritis symptoms. In the case of rheumatoid arthritis, which is associated with inflammation, it has been proven that consuming adequate amounts of omega-3 fatty acids can provide considerable improvement due to its anti-inflammatory effects. This means eating fatty fish like sardines or tuna or taking omega-3 supplements.

Being overweight is a major risk factor for osteoarthritis. It has been proven that, if you suffer from it, losing weight reduces the risk of needing hip or knee surgery. It has been observed in various experiments that a combination of healthy diet and exercise is the one that provides the best results both from the point of view of prevention and from the point of view of treatment of symptoms and reduction of pain.

exercises for arthritis

Exercise also helps in weight loss, which removes the extra load on the joints to some extent. But exercise also strengthens the muscles around the joint. This stabilizes them and can protect them from wear and tear. These are the types of exercises that can help with arthritis:

Resistance or aerobic exercise: Exercise such as walking, swimming or cycling can increase heart rate and improve aerobic capacity. This in turn increases metabolism and overall fitness and can help shed some of the pounds that may be putting extra pressure on your joints. It has been proven in animal models that continued low-intensity exercise helps reduce inflammation associated with arthritis. Aim for 30 minutes of light aerobic exercise five days a week.

Strength exercises: Short, weak muscles are a risk factor for osteoarthritis and conversely, strong muscles can prevent it. So, although it may seem otherwise, exercising with weights, using elastic resistance bands or working with your own body weight strengthens the muscles that support the joints, and this reduces pain and improves mobility. There is improvement. Strength exercises are low-impact, and just two or three weekly sessions of between 30 minutes to an hour, with a resistance of 60% of maximum, have seen great improvements. There is no benefit in lifting light weights, the intensity should be moderate to high to experience positive changes.

Balance exercises: Exercises like tai chi or simple exercises like balancing on one leg or simply walking from heel to toe improve balance and posture. If your leg joints are a little weak, exercises like getting up from a chair without hands can also help improve mobility and prevent falls.

Flexibility exercises: Stretching, yoga or Pilates are examples of exercises that keep joints moving through their full range of motion, preventing stiffness and reducing the risk of injury. Stretching should never cause pain, and many experiments have shown that it improves mobility without any adverse effects.

The Arthritis Foundation recommends the following exercise program for people with arthritis:

Stretches like raising your arms to the sky or touching your toes.

Walking: This is a low-impact exercise that is beneficial for your joints, heart and mood.

Yoga and Tai Chi: These exercises combine deep breathing and soft, fluid movements.

Exercises in water: These are low impact and high resistance exercises. Additionally, warm water helps reduce stiffness.

Cycling is a safe way to keep your heart and joints active and relieve stiffness.

Strength exercises: To take advantage of the benefits of weight-bearing exercises, it is important to consult your doctor or physiotherapist, who will recommend the most appropriate exercises.

Exercise during attacks: Instead of stopping exercise during attacks of pain or stiffness, you can reduce their duration or intensity.

Pay attention to small joints like the hands.

Wear proper shoes, equipment and clothing to avoid falls.

*Dario Pescador is editor and director of Quo magazine and author of the book your best self Posted by Oberon.