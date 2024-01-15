FC Juarez mourns the death of Diego Chávez after a car accident – Fox Sports

fc juarez expressed deep sorrow for Death from myself Midfielder Diego ‘Puma’ Chavez,

In the conveyed sense, border squad regretted Death Of the player who lost his life during this early morning Due to a this Wednesday car accident,

In this Completion 2024, Chavez Played 3 games, 2 of them as a starter, while in the second tier braves,

,with deep sorrow We inform the entire FC Juárez community that our player Diego ‘El Puma’ Chávez, Died early this morning on February 14th one in car accident,

“During his time at FC Juarez, The specialty of the puma was its joy, enthusiasm, simplicity and nature as well as its spirit of dedication.Oh, the love for our colours,” the club said in a statement.

‘Puma, thank you for every ball defended’

The footballer hit his car red volkswagen beetle driving in the middle at the intersection of Vicente Guerrero and Antonio J. Bermudez AvenueIn juarez city,

“Our players, staff, coaching staff, board of directors and all of us who make up this organization, our hearts are broken For this unfortunate news, because more than a player, Today we say goodbye to a member of our great family,

“To his loved ones, we want to express our solidarity and love at this difficult time, reiterating that FC Juarez is and will always be an extended home for our beloved Diego. Thanks for saving every ball, Puma. Thank you, PUMA, for every shot on goal, thank you, PUMA, for every time you meet the children of Juarez, Thank you, PUMA, for every laugh on the field. Thank you, PUMA, for your invaluable friendship and camaraderie. Thank you, Puma, #13 will always be with us“, the statement said.