WhatsApp will synchronize contact blocking across all devices linked to an account

WhatsApp working on functionality focused on confidentialityWhich will automatically block all blocked contacts on the main device to guarantee the same configuration on the rest of the linked terminals.

Contact blocking has been available on the platform for years and offers options such as deleting or maintaining a conversation with a blocked user from the chat list as well as storing it.

this is a reversible featureSo users of the messaging platform can unblock a contact to receive their messages whenever they see fit.

Similarly, if they feel that they are sending harmful content or ‘spam’, they can report them from the Settings section or from the individual chat itself, as mentioned by the company on its website.

Since April last year, WhatsApp has had a multi-device option, which allows users to use the same account on up to four devices (one main mobile and three additional) at the same time with all the functions and maintenance of the application. Is. End-to-end encryption. extreme.

A month later, the firm introduced a security function chat blocking, Which allows you to move conversations from the inbox to your own folder that can only be accessed with a password or biometric data.

However, in October, it was revealed that these would not be the only options available, but a third option would be added, which would have a secret code to trace blocked conversations and which would also be compatible with secondary devices linked to an account.

Despite these latest changes, WhatsApp continues to block contacts as an individual option, meaning that if you want to block a contact on all linked devices, you’ll have to do so separately.

The company is now working on a feature that automatically synchronizes blocked contacts across all terminals to guarantee the security of these conversations, which can only be accessed using a password or PIN.

This has been verified by WABetaInfo in the latest beta of WhatsApp for Android 2.24.4.14, which has noticed a new interface on the communication platform in which it indicates that a contact is blocked and to open it, a code must be entered.

From this portal they emphasize that this innovation not only guarantees greater privacy protection on all devices, but also simplifies the user experience by synchronizing all security measures.

At the moment, this is an option in development, so it is expected to reach all users with an upcoming system update and it is unknown if this option will be extended to iOS devices.