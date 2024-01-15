Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid made their relationship official on the streets of London

Valentine’s Day is coming up and a new couple in Hollywood has made their romance official. The model and actor were photographed publicly holding hands on the streets of London on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

celebrity media page six specifies that this is the first time that Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have been seen together since “the beginning of their unexpected romance”.

Love in London between Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid

The American media outlet wrote, “The couple, who were first linked in October, finally confirmed their relationship during a romantic vacation across the Atlantic.” In photos shared by the press, the 28-year-old top model and the 49-year-old actor are seen strolling around the city “after leaving New York two days ago.”

page six explains that the couple waited on the side of the road before Giga Hadid “put his arm around the star extreme intoxicationWhile they were talking.”

Both parents of little girls

The media specify that the two were “seen several times at dinner” and that Bella Hadid’s sister may have already met the artist’s mother, Gloria Campano. After the Golden Globes ceremony on January 7, 2024, the young woman would have joined her son and mother at a restaurant.

Plus, this couple has one thing in common: being parents of two little girls. Gigi Hadid is the mother of 3-year-old Khai, who was born from her union with singer Zayn Malik. Bradley Cooper is father to 6-year-old Lea DeSean, custody of whom he shares with his former model Irina Shayk.

On Sunday, August 28, 2022, the actor and his former Russian partner were photographed together while on vacation in the Bahamas. That same year, the actor would have a romance with politician and former political advisor to Hillary Clinton, Huma Abedin.