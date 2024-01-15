Fernando Gago accused of cheating Argentina national team coach

Argentinian Fernando Gago He has only been technical director for a few months Shivaj In Liga MX, a team with which he has made a satisfactory start after eight days and one round has passed Concacaf Champions Cup, During this period, the captain has been free from controversy, however, controversies now come from his own country due to his past as a player.

gago was a footballer argentina national team a few years ago, and was directed at South Africa in the World Cup process in 2010 Alfio ‘Coco’ BasileWho was recently interviewed by the journalist Fernando Niembro And questioned how he left the Albiceleste in 2008.

in the matter, basil explained its reasons air force academy They decided to operate without his services, and one of the characters involved was the then midfielder, who did not have the consistency he wanted, so he was accused of intervening to replace him.

“I knew the waters were rising. There were movements among some players and managers because Argentina was going to qualify for the World Cup. I came with two players… Gago was in the donut. Because Mascherano was the starter that In the situation and “he wanted to play.”

Famous Coconut He could not complete his procedure with Argentina, as he was replaced during the qualifiers. diego armando maradonaOn which he also accused. Pelusa took charge of the Pampero team to qualify for the World Cup, where it reached the quarterfinals of the said competition.

those days, Lionel Messi He was already an international star and was part of the team, but according to what was said basilFlea was very introverted and had no influence in promoting his going out.

Who is Coco Basil?

The Argentine tactician had a long career as technical director from 1976 to 2012, where he led the team in two periods. argentina national team, The first was the most successful, as it won the Confederations Cup and some Cups. America’s Cup (1991 and 1993) before a major drought of titles for the Albiceleste.

Similarly, Basil directed several clubs in his country and teams in Spanish, Uruguayan and Uruguayan football. Liga MXwhere he was a coach America Between 2000 and 2001.