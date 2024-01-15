Chocolate covered strawberry TikTok video goes mega-viral

A bowl of fruit has set off something big – berry, berry big – on social media.

On Feb. 5, TikTok user @pr4yforgabs posted a short and sweet video of a bowl of chocolate-covered strawberries that took the platform by storm, garnering over 191 million views and 27 million likes at the time of publishing. .

In the video, set to Bobby Caldwell’s 1978 song “What You Don’t Do for Love”, the user shows off a bowl of chocolate-dried strawberries using on-the-beat close-ups with a flash.

Read more

There is no description, explanation or caption other than the hashtags #fy, #foryou, #strawberry, #chocolate and #chocolatecoveredstrawberry. User @pr4yforgabs did not respond to requests for comment.

This was the user’s first video to go viral, though now that it’s had such amazing success, the rest of his videos – including follow-up videos of pancakes and frozen fruit and a tutorial on how to make the famous chocolate-covered strawberries – have been Has been viewed millions of times.

Read more

The video is part of a trend where people show off their favorite foods — like pomegranate seeds, crepes and Nutella, ramen, Oreo pancakes and more — by zooming in on them with a flash to Caldwell’s tune. Some videos show their pets, loved ones and other people leaving the world of food. Even Korean pop group Tomorrow X Together has joined the trend.

Caldwell’s track has now been used in over 2 million TikToks, including countless videos for this specific trend. On February 24, “What You Wouldn’t Do for Love” reached No. 1 on the TikTok Billboard Top 50, despite being released nearly 50 years ago, the latest example of TikTok’s trend of bringing older music back into the spotlight. became. Unfortunately, Caldwell is no longer around to see the rebirth of his song – he died in 2023.

Read more

The comments section for the chocolate covered strawberries video has certainly been a topic of discussion, with over 276,000 comments with people mostly expressing disbelief at the number of views the video has received and pondering what could have been.

“Chocolate covered strawberries get 189.7 million views??😭 (love them),” one confused user commented.

“19.6 million for strawberry with chocolate that’s crazy,” wrote another person, adding that he should be even more shocked now that it’s got almost 8 million likes.

“Last time I checked it was at 26.6 and now it’s at 27.5 like-,” another commented.

“Strawberry Chocolate at 26M 😁,” wrote Illusionist influencer Zac King, who has the most-viewed video ever on the platform. His TikTok featuring his “Magic Broomstick” ride has received over 2.3 billion views—that’s billion with a “b.”

Read more

TikToker Katie Ritchie poked fun at the trend, writing in her short video, “My whole fip right now,” which has gone viral with 36.9 million views.

“Bella Porch: ❤️63.7M / Strawberry Chocolate: ❤️26.3M,” wrote one TikTok commenter, drawing attention to the current most-liked TikTok video of all time: Porch featuring British rapper Millie B’s “M.” But lip-synching and nodding. To B.”

This led people to re-watch Porch’s 2020 video and ask “Who came from the Strawberry Chocolate video?” Left comments like.

Why is a simple video of chocolate covered strawberries going so viral?

Many comments on the chocolate-covered strawberries video expressed confusion over the video’s extreme virality, so one TikToker shared his theory as to what could be happening.

Read more

“We’re in the age of TikTok, where everyone is trying to be a creator,” TikToker @sammi.social said in her video, adding that a lot of users are trying to bring something new beyond dance challenges and lip syncs. Sync is used to view users across platforms. “This falls into the category of disrespectful humor and s— posting, so it sounds completely different than what you’re probably seeing on your For You page.”

The TikToker says that as it started becoming popular due to its simple and chocolatey qualities, other elements also joined in.

“Now we have an extra layer of people wondering why did it become so popular, because most of the comments are either saying why did it become so popular?” “Remind me to come back” comments often appear on videos that users want to make even more popular, she says. “Think about that egg on Instagram that gets more likes than Kylie Jenner. People want to be a part of something… that feels very anti-establishment right now.’

Duncan Ware, CEO and founder of Influential, an influencer marketing firm, echoes the sentiment that TikTok viewers may be looking for something “fresh” right now — but luck also plays a role in a video’s virality.

“The inconsistent success of this video shows how unpredictable audience reaction can be. Even similar ingredients may not achieve the same results,” Ware says. “TikTok’s algorithm can enhance videos faster, it is definitely interesting. It’s possible that the initial positive engagement – ​​likes, shares, longer watch times – led the algorithms to promote the strawberry video to a wider audience.

Additionally, according to another expert, it may also have to do with the age of the song – and the age of TikTok’s user base.

“We saw this during the pandemic: people were trying to go back to simpler times in life and use nostalgia. “It’s a very powerful kind of principle on social media,” Ari Lightman, a professor of digital media and marketing at Carnegie Mellon University’s Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy, tells TODAY.com. He says Cottagecore and Trends like sourdough are a sign that people are drawn to retro activities and aesthetics during stressful times.

“I think maybe, you know, other videos that use R&B tracks and things like that bring back a simpler time,” says Lightman. “Old things that a lot of people may not have been familiar with are now new, and things have become trendy and attractive. It is a cyclical wave.”