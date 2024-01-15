Fernando Gago will try for Chivas to close the gap against America

Argentinian Fernando Gagocoach Shivajassured this Tuesday that he will propose an aggressive game from the beginning to try to overcome the series of the Round of 16. Concacaf Champions Cup Against its biggest rival America.

“It is clear that this is a game in which our score is unfavorable. We should try to reduce the distance as soon as possible, Football goes through many aspects, mental, physical and footballing,” he told the press conference before the visit of the Mexican monarchs to the United States, in the second leg of the contest this Wednesday.

At a conference in which the Argentinian appeared Angry and reluctant to talk about his continuation at ChivasWhich is in danger after a poor run of results, Gago focused on highlighting that the return to action in the series against Águilas, in which his team is down 0-3, will mark a before and after in his management.

“We need goals. So we will work mentally, so as not to let ourselves fall; Physically, going with everything, and in football, trying to impose your style on the field. Of course, this is an opportunity to turn the moment around“, he said in a press conference that lasted less than six minutes.

In the first leg of the Round of 16 series, América defeated Chivas 0-3, thereby securing its place in the quarterfinals this Wednesday in its stadium, Azteca.

The beating Guadalajara received at home The Spanish put pressure on Fernando HierroGago, the team’s sporting director, is already being asked to leave, having taken over the bench last January but not getting his way and they have suffered three consecutive defeats in the last few games.

“It is a double necessity, we had two games in which the results were not given to us, but the path is long. We have to keep going, Tomorrow’s game is a definite match and we have to play to avoid elimination.“, said the former Real Madrid player.

The winner of this series will face the winner of the series New England Revolution mls and k Alajuelense Costa Rican, a duel that goes 4–0 in favor of the Americans.