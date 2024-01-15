Emily Ratajkowski pushes ‘side-boob’ boundaries at Oscars post-party

It’s now tradition: Every year, Vanity Fair magazine invites Hollywood’s elite to its traditional after-party at the Oscars, where daring attire is required.

Emily Ratajkowski, who is known for her daring clothing choices, did not fail to create a sensation among her fans!



Wearing a white dress, carrying forward the trend of side-boob As an extreme, the models stormed the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

In fact, her immaculate dress consisted of a skirt fitted at the waist and a simple panel rising away from her chest, held together only by the force of gravity.



Emily wasn’t the only one to choose a structural look. Actresses Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh also walked the red carpet in dresses with plunging necklines and off-the-shoulder straps.



However, true to her style, Ratajkowski’s look was easily the boldest.

