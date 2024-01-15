First home run by Eli de la Cruz in 2024

Still a rookie from the Cincinnati Reds, eli de la cruz, This Saturday, March 2, 2024, he demonstrated his full power.

After an impressive start to the 2023 season with the Reds, dominican It left a good taste in the mouth of all fans. His speed on the bases, as well as his strength with the stick, make him one of the players to watch for next season. Chief.

Started at second position in the offensive order and shortstop in the scheduled matchup against Eli de la Cruz. colorado rockiesIn this Salt River Fields on a Talking StickArizona Sports Complex.

Eli de la Cruz’s home run hits 117 mph

The first episode alone was enough for Quisquean to send him off the playground. Looking at the shipment of Colorado starting pitchers, cal quantileDe la Cruz stopped without runners on base and only one out on the board.

You may be interested in: With the bases complete: Randy Arozarena responded and trained with Tampa

A sinker that traveled to the plate at over 92 mph remained slightly elevated to the inside corner, a pitch that was taken advantage of. eli dela cruz and hit a fly ball to center field.

the ball was thrown 117 mph And took a very big journey which ended here 470 feet awayfirst home run hit spring training For the Dominican.

In addition, he placed a group of cincinnati reds Starting the game, they have a record of four wins and two losses so far in the preseason. mlb 2024.

Eli De La Cruz, for his part, earned his second RBI and third, respectively, in just 12 at-bats. leaving an excellent .417 average and very high 1.250 OPSin their first five matches at this level.

Without further ado, I leave you with the Dominican’s home run…