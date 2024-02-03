Five ways to use Microsoft’s AI, Copilot, in the classroom

Microsoft AI works similarly to ChatGPT. (Microsoft)

Microsoft’s artificial intelligence, Copilot, is emerging as a major tool in the educational sector, providing new learning opportunities in classroom environments.

With its functionality to help with various tasks and its ability to adapt to the needs of students and teachers, co-pilot It is presented as support in the educational process,

This technological development promises to facilitate more interactive and customized learningImproving teaching efficiency and motivating students to new ways of learning.

Copilot is a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence. (Microsoft)

Before you begin using Microsoft Copilot in the classroom, it is essential that users, both teachers and students, Get adequate training on how to access and operate this chatbot.

1. Users should open copilot.Microsoft.com or select the Copilot icon in the sidebar of the Microsoft Edge browser.

2. They have to type their prompt in the chat window.

3. It is recommended that you review the linked sources labeled ‘Further information’ below. This allows you to verify the information provided Or expand the details on a specific topic by accessing original articles, studies or reports.

CoPilot has a paid version that allows you to customize the user experience. (Microsoft)

4. It is important that you verify the answer to confirm that the result is as expected and accurate. Teachers decide what to include in the class.

5. To get the most out of CoPilot, it is advisable to keep communications active while following the instructions. This makes it easy to collaborate with Copilot to get more detailed and customized answers.,

The same interface invites you to submit feedback about Copilot based on the quality of the responses received, which helps the artificial intelligence learn and adjust to your specific needs.

These are just a few examples of the many ways you can use Microsoft Copilot to save time and energy in education.

AI can be used in the classroom as long as it is monitored by a teacher. (pictorial image infobae)

personalized learning

Co-Pilot can help each student learn in his or her own wayCreating exclusive content for them, providing personalized advice and guidance based on what they need and how they prefer to learn.

The student can request any type of educational material from this AI. For example, you can enter this prompt: “Please create a series of math exercises tailored to the level of understanding of a third grade student who is having difficulty adding and subtracting two-digit numbers.”

brainstorming

In an educational context, It is possible to use Copilot to generate innovative activity proposalsDeveloping lesson plans, developing teaching resources, and designing assignments.

Teachers can enter prompts as follows:

“Design an interactive lesson plan for a fourth-grade science classroom focused on the water cycle that includes hands-on activities and visual resources to aid learning.”

Chatbots give almost automatic responses. (Microsoft)

to give opinion

Copilot has the ability to outline initial comments and suggestions on students’ work, which can then be edited and adapted to each student’s specific needs.

“Provide constructive and motivating feedback to a second grade student who completed a project on the life cycle of a butterfly, highlighting areas for improvement and success in their work,” is an example of a prompt. Can be used in this case.

Get answers to questions

Co-Pilot can help students get quick answers to their questions without having to read through multiple search results. Besides, Copilot provides links to content sources So they can evaluate the source or delve deeper into the original content.

At the end of each response, CoPilot provides information about its sources. (copilot)

For their part, teachers can use this function by visiting these types of prompts:

“Create a clear and concise summary of the factors that led to the Industrial Revolution, including links to reliable sources so students can verify information or find out more about the topic.”