Mexico vs panama baseball live. match today

Mexico – Panama game live online: minute by minute of the Mexican baseball team match from Miami, Florida.

Mexican baseball team – Panama match date and time

Today, Saturday, February 3, 2024

2:30 p.m., Mexico City time

Where to watch Mexico vs Panama live?

sky game

sound of ‘Play ball’ in diamond caribbean series 2024What will be the third day of activities, where will it take place novenas Competitors will try to show off their best weapons and what they are capable of winter competition,

Then, Orange trees from Hermosillo, Mexico they will measure themselves against Panamanian Chiriquí FederalIn this Loan Depot Park Of miami, usa, It should be noted that sonorans They move forward with two losses and no wins, after losing against curacao sun And Puerto Rican Caguas Creoles, While the soldiers lose and become 1 and 1 venezuelan la guerra shark and hit curacao sun,

Next Naranjero Games of Hermosillo (Mexico)

Naranjeros de Hermosillo vs. Tigres de Lice (Dominican Republic) / Sunday, February 4 – Game 4



Tiburones de la Guerra (Venezuela) vs. Naranjeros de Hermosillo / Monday, February 5 – Game 5



Naranjeros de Hermosillo vs. Gigantes de Rivas (Nicaragua) / Tuesday, February 6 – Game 6

Next Federal Games of Chiriqui (Panama)

Federales de Chiriquí (Panama) vs. Gigantes de Rivas (Nicaragua) / Sunday, February 4 – Game 3



Criollos de Caguas (Puerto Rico) vs. Federal de Chiriquí (Panama) / Monday, February 5 – Game 4



Federales de Chiriquí (Panama) vs. Tiburones de la Guerra (Venezuela) / Tuesday, February 6 – Game 5



Tigres de Lice (Dominican Republic) vs. Federal de Chiriquí (Panama) / Wednesday, February 7 – Game 6

How has Mexico performed in the Caribbean Series?

Of the total 50 Caribbean Series played, Mexico’s ninth teams have achieved:

Title: 9

Runner up: 12



Champion teams: 5



Tournament Venues: 16

Mexican title in the Caribbean Series

Santo Domingo 1976 / Naranjeros de Hermosillo (manager Benjamin Reyes)



Maracaibo 1986 / Águilas de Mexicali (Manager: Benjamin Reyes)



Santo Domingo 1996 / Tomateros de Culiacán (Manager: Francisco Estrada)



Caracas 2002 / Tomateros de Culiacán (Manager: Francisco Estrada)



Mazatlan 2005 / Mazatlan Dear (Manager: Juan Jose Pacho)



Mayagüez 2011 / Yaquis of Ciudad Obregón (Manager: Eddie Díaz)



Hermosillo 2013 / Yaquis from Ciudad Obregón (Manager: Eddie Diaz)



Margarita Island 2014 / Naranjeros de Hermosillo (Manager: Matías Carrillo)



Santo Domingo 2016 / Deer of Mazatlan (Manager: Juan José Pacho)

Ninth participant in the Caribbean Series