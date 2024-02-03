Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet go glam for Dune promotions!

Invited to the set of Jimmy Kimmel to promote Dune, Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet wanted to match their outfits.

guest on the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! In Hollywood, Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet made a strong impression. They matched their outfits for promotion dune, MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Zendaya still loves Tom Holland

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been experiencing true love for many years. They met on the sets of Spider ManAnd since then they have not let go of each other.

At every public appearance, Both the actors are a sensation. Fans are crazy about their simple and honest romance. This pair is a reference for many.

It has to be said that Zendaya and Tom Holland take care of each other. They also have some cute little habits of the pair. For example, they have a little ritual,

On Media Extra, the 27-year-old actor explains: , Zendaya and I watch Spider-Man 1 (Homecoming) sometimes, It reminds us of what it was like when we were 19 and making those movies.”, Very beautiful !

Everything is going right in every possible world for Zendaya and Tom Holland. However, the couple must deal with some rumors More or less established.

For example, some media have reported that Zendaya and Tom Holland may be separating. Rumors that were quickly refuted but made headlines nonetheless. More fear than loss!

But to promote the release of Dune: Part 2zendaya obliges Leave your beloved in favor of Timothée Chalamet. MCE TV tells you more!

Florence Pugh, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Austin Butler on Jimmy Kimmel Live pic.twitter.com/wnBIdLw5zJ – Florence Pugh Daly (@bestofpugh) 2 February 2024

doon pair shine

On 28th February, Dune: Part 2 comes to the cinema in France. Thus, Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet are busy promoting the feature film.

They do one TV set after another, and always with class. Indeed, during their passage Jimmy Kimmel Live! Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet stood out,

The actress wore a matching black leather two-piece set. The dress consisted of a long-sleeved button-down top with buttons that buttoned just below her bust. Two deep pockets were sewn into the bottom of her model, resting on either side of her hips.

Her low-rise pants were wrinkled at the bottom and the actress looked Wear closed Christian Louboutin shoes. Her hair was pulled back and she accessorised her look with silver jewellery.

As for Timothée Chalamet, he also chose a black dress, which was much more comfortable. actors of wonka Stacey was seen wearing a black sleeveless hooded sweatshirt with circle cutouts on the shoulders.

Like Zendaya, she completed her ensemble with black leather pants and silver accessories. In short, both the actors were amazed.

on the tv set, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler were also present, So this quartet gave Americans a good chance of pre-release television Dune: Part 2 at the movie theater.

photo Credit :

West Ian/PA Wire/ABACA